    Virtual In-Processing Initiative Streamlines Onboarding, Boosts Readiness

    12.12.2025

    Story by Michelle Stewart 

    Defense Health Network Central

    The Kunsan Military Treatment Facility recently launched a groundbreaking virtual in-processing system that saves time, reduces confusion, and ensures new military members are mission-ready from their very first day.   The initiative—built using Microsoft Teams, its Lists application, and Power Automate—was designed to address one of the most common pain points for incoming personnel: the overwhelming, paper-heavy process of checking into a new duty station.   Instead of juggling multiple forms, emails, and installation walkarounds, the new system consolidates everything into one easy-to-navigate platform.   “Our flight commanders or chiefs enters a new member into a Teams List, which automatically triggers a welcome email, pre-arrival instructions, and access to a sponsor-led channel featuring a “Read Me First” guide. The system also generates a secure, member-specific folder where documents can be uploaded and processed by the right sections,” said Kunsan MTF Director Air Force Col. Valerie OBrien.   “This takes out the guesswork for our new members,” the OBrien explained. “They arrive knowing what to expect, with their systems—like email and electronic health records—already active. That saves us valuable time and helps them focus on their mission instead of paperwork.”   Recognized for Innovation   The system recently drew attention during a Joint Commission inspection, where it was highlighted as a Continuous Process Improvement success. Inspectors praised the model’s efficiency and scalability, encouraging the team to share their approach across the Air Force.    Benefits Beyond the Basics   While the goal was to streamline onboarding, the project delivered unexpected benefits. Because automated emails originate from the leader’s account, many new members reply directly providing an additional chance for leadership to personally welcome them before arrival.   The effort also led to a major simplification of the in-processing checklist. What was once a four-page document has been reduced to a single page of essential, in-person tasks, such as badge photos, facility tours, and orientation training.    Privacy, Security, and Accessibility   The design ensures privacy by keeping sensitive documents restricted to the appropriate sections and leadership, while still giving members and sponsors clear instructions in a dedicated communication space.    Building a Smarter Future   The initiative builds on lessons OBrien learned at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, where similar tools were first tested. By adapting and automating those ideas, this MTF now operates one of the most efficient onboarding processes in the Air Force.   “This is about valuing people’s time,” the OBrien said. “If we can make in-processing smoother and faster, we free up members and staff to focus on what really matters—delivering care and readiness.”    With strong interest from inspectors and peers across the Air Force, the team is already mentoring other installations on how to adopt similar solutions. Leaders believe this model can be scaled for larger facilities.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 15:48
    Story ID: 554251
    Location: TEXAS, US
