Celebrating a Legacy of Flood Risk Management and Teamwork

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Silver Jackets, a nationwide flood risk management initiative supported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in collaboration with federal, state and local agencies. Over the past two decades, Silver Jackets has become a model for interagency teamwork, bringing together diverse organizations to address flood risk and natural hazard priorities across the nation.

Adding to this year’s celebration was USACE Rock Island District’s Program Manager, Jim Homann, being named as the 2025 National Silver Jackets Coordinator of the Year, a prestigious recognition of his exceptional leadership and contributions to the program.

“Being named National Silver Jackets Coordinator of the Year is an incredible honor,” Homann said. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team and our partners who make Silver Jackets a success. Together, we’ve accomplished so much over the years, and I’m excited to continue building on this legacy.”

Silver Jackets began as a pilot initiative in 2005 and 2006 in three states—Ohio, Indiana, and California—through the combined efforts of USACE, FEMA, and other federal agencies. The goal was to create interagency teams at the state level to develop and implement solutions to natural hazard priorities. These early collaborations led to the establishment of the National Flood Risk Management Program in 2006, which aimed to integrate and synchronize flood risk management efforts across federal, state, regional, and local agencies.

Illinois and Iowa were among the first states to adopt the program nationally. Following the devastating Midwest flooding in 2008, Interagency Levee Working Groups were organized in both states to coordinate levee recovery efforts and establish a collaborative approach to long-term restoration of flood risk management systems. These groups eventually transitioned into state Flood Risk Management Teams, now known as Silver Jackets teams. The Rock Island District serves as the lead USACE district for Illinois and Iowa, while also supporting efforts in Missouri and Wisconsin.

“The 2008 Midwest flooding was a turning point for flood risk management in our region,” Homann said. “It showed us the importance of collaboration and the need for a unified approach to recovery and mitigation efforts. That spirit of teamwork has been the foundation of the Silver Jackets program for nearly two decades.”

Silver Jackets teams are state-led interagency groups that bring together federal, state, tribal, and local agencies to collaboratively address flood risk and other natural disasters. Each state sets its priorities, and participating agencies contribute their expertise, programs, and resources within the constraints of their budgets and authorities. No single agency has all the answers, but together, they develop comprehensive solutions to complex challenges.

“The Silver Jackets program is unique because it brings together diverse agencies to tackle flood risk management in a way that no single organization could achieve alone,” Homann explained. “It’s about leveraging resources, expertise, and relationships to make a real difference.”

Interagency Nonstructural Projects (IANS), often referred to as Silver Jackets projects, are a key component of the program. These projects focus on nonstructural flood risk management efforts and align with state Hazard Mitigation Plans. Funding for IANS projects is provided through the national Floodplain Management Services program, with proposals typically submitted early in the fiscal year and projects announced by August.

The Rock Island District’s role in Silver Jackets has evolved significantly over time. Initially, the focus was on long-term restoration and recovery of flood risk management systems following the 2008 flood. This included building relationships with partners and helping them prepare for the next flood event. Today, the District continues to foster connections with partners while promoting a holistic approach to flood risk management.

“Our role has always been about supporting state priorities and building strong partnerships,” Homann said. “Over the years, we’ve shifted from focusing solely on recovery to creating proactive, comprehensive strategies for flood risk management.”

The District’s role is shaped by state priorities, ensuring that its efforts align with the needs of Illinois, Iowa, and other supported states.

Over the years, the Rock Island District has supported several impactful Silver Jackets projects, including: • Illinois Structures at Flood Risk (SAFR) Website: This ongoing project provides a robust database and analysis tools to help cities, counties, and emergency managers plan and prepare for flooding. • Statewide Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Strategy in Iowa: This project assists Iowa communities in developing a framework for effective flood mitigation. • Iowa Levee Workshops: A series of workshops throughout Iowa provides local entities with training and resources to evaluate and manage the operation, maintenance, repair, replacement, and rehabilitation of levee systems. • Hannibal Flood Risk Management Project in Missouri: This project included levee breach analysis, storm sewer inundation analysis, and dam reach analysis to improve flood event emergency management in Hannibal, Missouri.

The Rock Island District is currently working on the Upper Rock River Inundation Mapping and Risk Assessment in Illinois, which supports the SAFR website, and the Iowa Levee Workshops. The District is also wrapping up a Statewide Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Strategy in Iowa.

Looking ahead, the District plans to continue strengthening partnerships in each state and focus on innovative, collaborative approaches to address flood risks and natural hazards. As funding resources become more limited, collaboration among agencies will be crucial to developing effective solutions.

“The future of flood risk management depends on collaboration,” Homann said. “No single agency has all the answers, but together, we can create solutions that protect communities and save lives. As the Silver Jackets celebrate 20 years, we’re reminded of the power of teamwork and the importance of working together.”