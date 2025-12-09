Chattanooga Navy Recruiter Awarded Recruiter of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samuel Osborn

Chattanooga Navy officer recruiter was awarded Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate recruiter of the year by Rear Adm. James Waters, Dec. 12.

Lt. Cmdr. Josua Rogers, from North Dakota, and a recruiter at Navy Officer Recruiting Station Chattanooga, Tennessee, lead the country in Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidates recruited during fiscal year 2025.

“Earning this award is both an honor and a motivator,” said Rogers. “It’s a reminder that the standard has been set high, and it’s a license to continue pushing for even greater success. Most importantly, it reinforces the impact of the mission and inspires me to keep improving, innovating, and delivering for the program and the Navy.”

Rogers is focused on the high impact that nuclear officers have within the Navy.

“These roles demand exceptionally high-achieving applicants with strong technical aptitude,” Rogers said. “The same individuals who are often heavily recruited and can thrive in competitive civilian careers. Bringing this caliber of talent into the Navy is essential to maintaining the readiness, safety, and technological edge of the nuclear program. Ensuring we find, inspire, and secure these candidates directly impacts the strength and future of the fleet.”

Rogers credits his success to his personal experience and his ability to relate to his applicants.

“I believe I’m successful in this position because, as a nuclear officer, I speak the same technical language as the applicants and have personally navigated the academic and professional challenges they’re preparing to face,” said Rogers. “That shared experience allows me to relate to them, mentor them effectively, and communicate the realities and rewards of the nuclear community with credibility.”

Rogers says his philosophy encourages him to continue to grow and learn throughout his time in recruiting.

“My personal philosophy is rooted in adaptability, teamwork, and personal ownership. I believe in being unafraid to try new approaches and continuously improving the way we connect with candidates. I also recognize that mission success is never achieved alone—it takes a coordinated, supportive team to bring the best talent into the program. Above all, I focus on driving my own success by staying proactive, accountable, and committed to delivering the highest-quality candidates to the Navy.

The recruiter of the year award program recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities, and upholding the highest Navy values. Rogers’ specific field of recruiting searches for and educates individuals on the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program, which is a collegiate program for students interested in engineering to join the U.S. Navy as an officer in the Nuclear Propulsion Program while enrolled in a full-time college degree program. While in school, those in the NUPOC program will receive a full-time paid salary in order to focus on their education while reducing concerns of financial obligations.

Navy Officer Recruiting Station Chattanooga falls under Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, which spans 138,000 square miles and includes 36 Navy recruiting stations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia. The command consists of more than 200 recruiters, support staff, and civilians working together to find the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy.



For more information contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-284-NAVY, visit www.navy.com, https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Nashville/ or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/navyjobsnashvillemusiccity, www.instagram.com/ntagnashvilleusn, https://x.com/@NTAGNashville and https://www.linkedin.com/in/ntag-nashville