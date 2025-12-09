Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiter Poses For Portrait

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Rogers, from North Dakota, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, poses for a portrait. Rogers was selected as Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Recruiter of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 11:41
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chattanooga Navy Recruiter Awarded Recruiter of the Year

    Recruiter
    Recruiter of the Year
    Navy

