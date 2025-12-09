YEAR IN REVIEW: JMC ensures readiness, lethality, warfighting

Courtesy Photo | From change-of-command ceremonies to the end of the confidence clip project, and much...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From change-of-command ceremonies to the end of the confidence clip project, and much more, the Joint Munitions Command’s year was marked by innovation and modernization, all while sustaining global readiness. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — From change-of-command ceremonies to the end of the confidence clip project, and much more, the Joint Munitions Command’s year was marked by innovation and modernization, all while sustaining global readiness.



The command emphasized safety and efficiency in every operation, as always, while celebrating milestones that showcased its adaptability and long-term vision.



JMC’s efforts reinforced its role as the backbone of the Army’s munitions enterprise, ensuring joint warfighters remain equipped with quality munitions at the right place and time, and prepared for tomorrow’s challenges.



Looking ahead, JMC remains dedicated to advancing modernization initiatives that strengthen readiness and support the Department of War’s mission well into the future.



Modernization continues across enterprise

The Theater Readiness Monitoring Facility was unveiled at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma on Feb. 20. Testing, recertification, assembly, and repair of the HAWK missile — a crucial air defense asset that has proven its reliability over the years and remains essential in safeguarding lives worldwide — takes place inside TRMF.



In early March, military officials broke ground for a new Joint Missile Maintenance Facility at the Letterkenny Munitions Center in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The state-of-the-art facility will bolster missile maintenance capabilities allowing unserviceable munitions to be returned to the stockpile. JMMF is scheduled to be completed in the Spring 2027 and is currently in the “topping out” phase, which signifies the completion of the building’s structural framework and paves the way for interior outfitting and system integration.



On May 19, a ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of a new explosive railcar holding yard at Crane Army Ammunition Activity in Indiana. The addition of the new holding yard allows for additional flexibility in railroad operations by being able to execute multiple retrograde missions, plan and execute multiple shipping missions or plan and execute both types of missions simultaneously.



Officials grasped giant scissors and snipped ribbon at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada at the end of May to mark the restoration of the Black Beauty Reservoir. The project focused on the infrastructure of the reservoir, which gathers water from seven distinct sources originating in the Wassuck Mountain Range.



In the last three years, officials have focused on implementing 31 modernization projects at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania to enhance both legacy and next-generation artillery manufacturing. Together, these production lines will have the capacity to produce more than 35,000 155 mm artillery projectiles each month, representing an increase of 20,000 projectiles monthly.



The JMC enterprise is in various phases of executing nearly $3 billion of programmed modernization projects over the last two fiscal years.



Confidence clip project concludes

On Sept. 24, the final confidence clip was installed on a G878 fuze at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Kentucky. The project began in 2012 to improve safety and efficiency for Soldiers who use the fuze.



Engineers at BGAD developed the confidence clip, which requires a set amount of force to remove. The clip added a critical safety element that protects Soldiers from injury. The initiative began after Soldiers reported that pins were coming loose too easily, forcing them to wrap tape around grenades which used the G878 fuzes. In certain cases, the tape resulted in hazardous situations for personnel, with incidents occurring where multiple individuals suffered finger injuries while attempting to remove it.



Over the course of the program, BGAD installed approximately 9.1 million confidence clips, reducing costs by 74% compared with new manufacture and generating millions in revenue.



Revolutionizing security systems

JMC is leveraging advanced artificial intelligence integrated with existing Army sensors, security cameras, and drones to significantly enhance security and safety across the Organic Industrial Base. This system supports multi-domain integration, extending protection across air, land, and bodies of water.



At the core of this initiative is the Unmanned Aerial Systems surveillance project, which incorporates drone technology into enterprise security programs. By using deep neural learning, the system enables rapid detection of objects and anomalies while maximizing existing camera infrastructure. It unifies data from multiple sensor platforms including facial recognition, weapon detection, and smoke/fire detection into a single cohesive security framework.



The solution combines UAS, radar, and cameras with AI for precise threat identification and reduced false alarms. Integrated detection and alerting provide real-time situational awareness, while enhanced counter-UAS capabilities establish airspace awareness by linking improved drone detection with existing systems.



Another milestone achieved at BGAD

In July 2023, the final sarin nerve agent-filled M55 rocket was destroyed at BGAD inside the chemical agent-destruction plant. In September 2025, another milestone was achieved there when all containerized rocket warheads containing residual GB and VX nerve agents were destroyed.



CRWs are a byproduct of dismantling chemical weapons that had been stored at the depot since the 1960s. In Kentucky, most of the M55 rockets in the stockpile contained about 10 pounds of the nerve agents GB or VX.

After the toxic material was extracted, the empty warheads were sealed in containers and placed in storage at BGAD. Their final destruction took place in the depot’s Static Detonation Chamber units.



The next steps involve decontaminating and demolishing the SDC units, while the main plant is undergoing environmental testing before demolition begins next year.



Crane Army Ammunition Activity restarts C4 line

Members of the Crane Army Ammunition Activity in Indiana overcame multiple hurdles but were able to resurrect a Composition C4 production line, which was mothballed over a decade and a half ago.



In August 2024, funding was awarded for the project, some legacy equipment was repaired and fired back up, while other needed equipment was obtained. Around 14 months later, the first blocks of C4 were produced, and full-rate production for the malleable explosive compound will be achieved by the end of the year.



Duncan, Ellis join JMC

At the heart of JMC’s story are the leaders whose service define its legacy.

On April 25, Brig. Gen. Dan Duncan assumed command of JMC. The Missoula, Montana, native, became the 15th commander of JMC, and the final one, as orders merged JMC and Army Sustainment Command in Feb. 2025. JMC will be fully integrated with ASC by Summer 2026.



Also, Christopher “Chris” Reaves relinquished his responsibilities as the command sergeant major of JMC to Paul “PJ” Ellis during a change of responsibility ceremony held Sept. 19. Ellis is the 12th and final individual who will hold the role at JMC.