Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YEAR IN REVIEW: JMC ensures readiness, lethality, warfighting

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    YEAR IN REVIEW: JMC ensures readiness, lethality, warfighting

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    From change-of-command ceremonies to the end of the confidence clip project, and much more, the Joint Munitions Command’s year was marked by innovation and modernization, all while sustaining global readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 08:02
    Photo ID: 9442192
    VIRIN: 251215-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 2516x1116
    Size: 1002.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YEAR IN REVIEW: JMC ensures readiness, lethality, warfighting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    YEAR IN REVIEW: JMC ensures readiness, lethality, warfighting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download