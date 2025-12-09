U.S. Navy, ASEAN members conclude AUMX 2025

BATAM, Indonesia – U.S. Navy Sailors from Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) and Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, rejoined service members from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ashore in Batam, after concluding the ASEAN-U.S. Maritime Exercise (AUMX) sea phase in the Singapore Strait, Dec. 13.



AUMX 2025 promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security, and stability in the Southeast Asia region. Jointly hosted by Indonesia and the United States, the 12 participating nations executed subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs), a tabletop exercise, and sea-phase serials to cover a full spectrum of training.



“I’m extraordinarily proud of the successful execution of AUMX 2025,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. “Our seamless integration into an exercise of this scale demonstrates the unique interoperability that we have with our partners in ASEAN. We rely on them to help us uphold the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region, so we are grateful to have the opportunity to operate with them."



The exercise commenced with an opening ceremony in Batam, which was followed by two days of SMEEs on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) procedures. The tabletop exercise simulated a MEDEVAC scenario and led into the sea phase, where Cincinnati joined the staff augmentees and assets from other ASEAN member states (AMS).



At sea, the ships conducted communications checks, intricate tactical maneuvers, and damage control, as well as, screening, search and rescue, and MEDEVAC exercises.



“These at-sea serials are routine for each of us individually, but the ability to conduct them together is where our strengths lie,” said Cox. “Strength through partnerships is how we are able to deter aggression effectively and ensure peace and prosperity in the region.”



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore; functions as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 Sea Combat Commander; and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2025 Date Posted: 12.13.2025 20:24 Story ID: 554107 Location: BATAM, ID Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy, ASEAN members conclude AUMX 2025, by LTJG Camillia Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.