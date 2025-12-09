From Revolutionary War Graves to Modern Conflicts: Picatinny Arsenal and PAHS Expand Wreaths Across America Tributes

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal officials, along with...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal officials, along with the assistance of the Picatinny Arsenal Historical Society (PAHS), conducted a wreath laying ceremony in coordination with the nation’s annual Wreaths Across America observances that will be held at thousands of cemeteries nationwide, Dec. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson) see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal officials, along with the assistance of the Picatinny Arsenal Historical Society (PAHS), conducted a wreath laying ceremony in coordination with the nation’s annual Wreaths Across America observances that will be held at thousands of cemeteries nationwide, Dec. 13.



A Wreaths Across America ceremony is a solemn, patriotic event held annually in December, where volunteers place fresh balsam wreaths on veteran’s graves, serving as living tributes to ensure no hero’s memory is forgotten.

Historically, Picatinny servicemembers would lay three wreaths at the Arsenal’s Revolutionary War cemetery, known as the Walton Burial Ground, as part of the Wreaths Across America initiative.



This year, PAHS officials worked closely with the Wreaths Across America organization to expand the tribute to four other memorials situated across the northern New Jersey military installation.



Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander opened the ceremony at a memorial dedicated to the 174 New Jersey servicemembers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while conducting missions in Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and New Dawn between 2001 and 2014.



“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of Freedom, Justice, and Equality,” Bonham said. “Our Nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Claudia Tapia, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Command Sergeant Major; Lt. Col. Joseph W. Lawhorn, Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Chaplain; Sgt. First Class Randy Mckire Jr, Picatinny Arsenal Religious Affairs Specialist; and Sgt. Riki Acosta, Veterinary Food Inspector, each placed a wreath in honor of each of the four branches that lost servicemembers from the Garden State to include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force.



“Today, more than ever, we reflect on our nation’s veterans and active-duty servicemembers who have had and continue to fight to protect the innocent and oppressed,” Bonham said. “This nation has always been the first to stand up for the freedom of people from around the world.”



Two wreaths were then laid at a monument erected in honor the 17 military officers and two women who died 99 years ago in the explosion at Lake Denmark Naval Ammunition Depot which occupied the northeast corner of Picatinny from 1891 to 1945. Lighting struck a temporary ammunition magazine which resulted in a fire that later set off 2.5 million pounds of TNT across the installation.



A single wreath was then laid at the Korean War monument dedicated to the 949 men of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 21st Infantry Battalion who left for the conflict in Korea in 1950, and the memory of the 32 men from three Dover, New Jersey companies who did not return and were killed in action during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir.



Another wreath was laid at the site of the installation’s World War II memorial which was erected to commemorate the service of more than 4,500 Picatinny workers who answered the call, and as a tribute to the 90 who made the supreme sacrifice.



Three wreaths were then laid at the graves marked for John Burwell, Peter Doland, and Jonathan Wiggins, and one to honor all others buried at the Walton Burial Grounds located at the edge of what was the Walton Farm and the Faesch Iron Works. It was a communal burial ground from the mid/late 1700’s, until the last burial estimated to be 1884.



The Walton name is derived from the family name of the only grave markers that remained legible into the 20th Century, when Picatinny acquired the property during World War II. While bearing the Walton name, the burial ground is believed to also hold remains from other local family members, including from the Doland, Wiggins, and Burwell families.



Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007, to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, in Washington, D.C.



In 2024, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers placed more than 3 million wreaths on headstones of our nation's service members at 4,909 participating locations.