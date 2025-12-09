The End of an Errra: A-10 Dedicated Crew Chiefs

“Upon my honor I swear that I shall hold in a sacred trust the rights and privileges conferred upon me as a certified mechanic. Knowing full well that the safety and lives of others are dependent upon my skill and judgment, I shall never knowingly subject others to risks which I would not be willing to assume for myself, or for those dear to me.”

On Oct. 31, 2025, the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron, also known as the “Dragons” hosted its final A-10 Dedicated Crew Chief (DDC) ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

Although a long history of successful attack missions performed by the formidable aircraft exists, the responsibility carried by the dedicated crew chiefs transcends the 1975 arrival of A-10s at Davis-Monthan.

“The DCC origins started in World War II [with] the Pride of Ownership Program started in 1944,” stated U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody Hall, 357 FGS commander. “The goal was to give maintainers that sense of pride - put the name on the jet…so when it landed the crew chiefs knew when it’s on the ground, ‘this is mine’.”

Dedicated crew chiefs acquire their title through a rigorous selection process based on the successful completion of all safety practices, technical order requirements, and necessary training. Prior to final approval, candidates are also subjected to a multi-level peer review, and leadership recommendation.

“To be a dedicated crew chief means that you are the one who puts their name on the side…anything that goes right, anything that goes wrong, anything in between you are the one to take responsibility,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt.t Madison Soboslai , 357th Fighter Generation Squadron A-10 dedicated crew chief.

“In discharging this trust, I pledge myself never to undertake work or approve work which I feel to be beyond the limits of my knowledge, not shall I allow any non-certified superior to persuade me to approve aircraft or equipment as airworthy against my better judgement…”

The best of the best, Dragon DCC’s are entrusted with a very specific mission: generate combat capability through premier A-10C pilot production, execute seamless, holistic aircraft maintenance, and expertly launch and recover the Air Force’s legacy ground attack platform.

“Once your name goes on that aircraft, it’s a reflection of who you are as a person,” said Staff Sgt. Trevion Bass, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron A-10 dedicated crew chief. “You need to try to be as perfect as you can be because you have these pilots’ lives in your hands.”

“…nor shall I permit my judgment to be influenced by money or other personal gain, nor shall I pass as airworthy aircraft or equipment about which I am in doubt, either as a result of direct inspection or uncertainty regarding the ability of others who have worked on it to accomplish work satisfactorily .”

Although maintenance of the aircraft is crucial, the maintenance of relationships that surround the airframe is equally imperative to overall mission success.

“My job is to mentor my fellow maintainers,” said Soboslai. “It is to build those relationships with my pilot. It is to represent Dragons in our mission, which is to train the next war fighting pilots, whether on A-10s or next gen [aircraft].”

Although the A-10 prepares to divest in the coming year, the men and women of the 357th FGS continue to soar above standard mission requirements. In 2024, the Dragons generated 2.7K sorties and 5.4K flying hours – a 24% increase in anticipated production which produced 26 new combat ready pilots.

“The job isn’t finished,” stated U.S. Air Force Maj. James Fedder, 357th Fighter Squadron director of operations. “We still have 11 student pilots that need [dedicated crew chiefs] in order to make it through the program. Every time we fly, we put our faith and trust in you when you declare that bird to be airworthy…You are the heartbeat of the attack mindset…the plane may be laid to rest, but the attack mindset will always live on.”

“I realize the grave responsibility which is mine as a certified airman, to exercise my judgement on the airworthiness of aircraft and equipment. I therefore, pledge unyielding adherence to these precepts for the advancement of aviation and for the dignity of my vocation .”

Responsibility, ownership and dedication to the mission are the pillars by which the Dragons 20 new Dedicated Crew Chiefs live and operate.

“It was a great turning point for me when I truly realized and understood the role and responsibilities of the DCC,” said Bass. “To see how it translates into not only the military but life in general…You are the only one who is going to make the best decision for you just like with the aircraft. You need to own it, you need to love it and grow with it…they are complex and troublesome at times, and they have minds of their own, but if you take care of it, it will take care of you.”

Soboslai and Bass both mentioned a deep connection to the A-10, having met service members across multiple branches who claim to have been saved by the aircraft they maintain. For Sgt. Soboslai, the A-10 hits even closer to home – having discovered her dad was saved by A-10s while on mission before she was born.

“I exist because of the fact that the A-10 was around…I wake up every day knowing I need to do my part to ensure somebody’s coming home because of my work,” she said. “Even when that final hog goes into the Boneyard, I know that, even on my worst day, I am showing up because somewhere out there my dad needs me. Somewhere out there, my family needs me - they just have different faces on.” Italicized portions of this article are excerpts from “The Mechanic’s Creed” penned by Jerome Lederer in 1941.