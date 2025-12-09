Freudenburg takes command at Alpena CRTC

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lucas Freudenburg became the 15th commander of the Michigan Air National Guard’s Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in a formal ceremony on the base, Dec. 12, 2025 Freudenberg replaced Col. Michael Whitefoot in the post.

Freudenburg, an MQ-9 Reaper aircraft pilot, most recently served with the 110th Wing in Battle Creek prior to taking command. A former enlisted Airman in the Michigan Air National Guard, Freudenberg earned his commission in 2006 and has flown more than 1,100 combat hours with the MQ-9.

Whitefoot, who took on a leadership role with the Michigan National Guard’s, "Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center", serves as a liaison to industry and supports the development of new technology for the military.

During ceremony, Brig. Gen. Daniel Kramer II, commander of the Michigan Air National Guard stressed that Freudenburg could not rest on any past successes as he moves into his new role.

“The Airmen of the CRTC expect you to lead them to reach new levels of accomplishments, even better than what was accomplished in the past,” Kramer said during the ceremony.

Freudenburg’s four command priorities include enhancing deployed combat wing mission readiness, emphasizing the development of people on the CRTC team, cultivating a high-performing environment and building on strategic partnerships.

“You have high expectations,” Freudenburg told the CRTC Airmen during the ceremony, “and I pledge to you to work hard to live up to those expectations.” During the ceremony, Whitefoot was recognized for accomplishments during his command, including the completion of a new $60 million runway at the CRTC, the Michigan National Guard's response to a major ice storm in spring 2024 and the launch of several new exercises.

Along with the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, also in northern Michigan, the Alpena CRTC is one of the cornerstones of the Michigan National Guard’s, “National All-Domain Warfighting Center,” that attributes 17,000 square miles of special use military airspace at the Alpena CRTC alone. The NADWC provides units with training capabilities across all five warfighting domains: land, air, maritime, cyber and space.

The Alpena CRTC is one of only four similar training facilities in the Air National Guard, each run by a relatively small team of personnel. These CRTCs offer a wide range of training options to visiting units from across the U.S. military as well as several international partners and allies. The CRTC is also regularly used for training activities for local law enforcement and other first responder organizations.