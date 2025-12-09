Ronald Reagan Sailors Attend Reagan National Defense Forum

Photo By Seaman Dylan O'Neal | Capt. Dale M. Gregory, Commanding Officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Dylan O'Neal | Capt. Dale M. Gregory, Commanding Officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), middle, and Retail Specialist 2nd Class Shuong Li, from Houston, assigned to CVN 76, glace down during a tour of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum before attending a reception for the Regan National Defense Forum (RNDF), in Simi Valley, California, Dec. 5, 2025. The RNDF, which took place Dec. 5-6, 2025, brought together leaders from across the political spectrum and key stakeholders in the defense community, including Members of Congress, current and former Administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators and thought leaders with a mission to review and assess policies that strengthen America’s national defense in the context of the global threat environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan O’Neal) see less | View Image Page

Twelve Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) attended the 12th annual Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley, California, Dec. 5-6. This year’s event marks the fourth invitation extended to Sailors from Ronald Reagan to participate, which included the two selected as the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Sailors of the Year for the command, as well as the color guard, Commanding Officer and Chaplain who delivered the opening prayer prior to the event’s keynote address by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. RNDF serves as a platform for prominent leaders and legislators in the defense sector to engage in discussions on policies related to national defense. Key speakers such as Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participated in panel discussions that the Sailors were able to attend. Panel topics included current impacts in regards to military planning and operations, cybersecurity and the advancements in the technological fields. During one of the panels, Retail Specialist 2nd Class Shuong Li, Reagan’s FY-25 Sailor of the Year, from Houston, Texas, took a profound interest in one of the speakers on a panel about ‘Advancing AI’. “Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, was speaking on artificial intelligence and it’s uses in the military,” said Li. “Admiral Paparo stated ‘You pay me not to be satisfied, so I will never be satisfied’, this quote really connected with me due to the ever-advancing intelligence field and growth, the opportunities for defense and myself are endless .” Prior to the event, Ronald Reagan Sailors had the opportunity to learn more about their ship’s namesake, President Ronald Reagan, by touring the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum. Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Cortez Napier, from Detroit, took a great interest in the exhibit, particularly on the part about Reagan’s different jobs. “I found interesting that Ronald Reagan went from being a lifeguard, like a regular teenager, to becoming a huge actor and eventually getting elected as president of the United States,” said Napier. “It just goes to show that you can really do anything you put your mind to.” Lt. Erik Hunt, a chaplain, from Silverdale, Washington, had the opportunity to lead this year’s event in the opening prayer, as well as lead the Sailors for the duration of the trip. “Representing the USS Ronald Reagan at the RNDF was a tremendous honor—not just for me, but for every Sailor who was able to attend. The enthusiasm from other participants made it clear how much respect our crew inspires, and it reflected incredibly well on the entire team. ,” said Hunt. “Being asked to offer the prayer at such an event is one of the greatest honors of my career so far. It means a great deal to me—almost as much as the privilege of working with and caring for the Sailors of the Ronald Reagan every single day. Almost.” Aboard the ship, Ronald Reagan’s legacy lives on through historical artifacts, busts depicting the ‘Gipper’ and dedicated spaces designed to preserve and celebrate his legacy, such as the shipboard Ronald Reagan Museum. “Being aboard a ship named after President Reagan has deepened my understanding of the sacrifices and challenges that shaped the country,” said Logistics Specialist Seaman Travis Newton, Reagan’s FY-25 Bluejacket of the year from Jacksonville, Florida. “Serving on his ship marks a symbol of the ideals and achievements of Ronald Reagan’s name,” said Newton. “This opportunity gave me a chance to reflect on myself and what I plan on achieving while I’m in the service, as a junior Sailor, it’s shown me what good can come from striving for excellence.” Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region