The gift that keeps on giving – Army Community Service

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – There’s something undeniably magical about the month of December. Calendars fill with reasons to gather; and holiday cheer, twinkling lights, and the laughter of loved ones often fill the air. The spirit Christmas isn’t just a feeling that happens to us – it’s something we create and share.

For Sarah Ibanez, Picatinny Arsenal’s Army Community Service (ACS) Specialist, creating that magical Christmas moment is her mission year-round. Because the holidays sometimes amplify everyday stressors, ACS is often the safety net that keeps small problems from becoming bigger problems.

“It’s important for us to provide these services to our military families for a variety of reasons,” Ibanez said. “The emotional support; the holidays can be challenging for some being away from extended family, the community connection also fosters a sense of support and another way to illustrate how ACS is striving to support our military families not only during Christmas time but all the time.”

ACS is the Army’s primary organization that provides comprehensive support programs to Soldiers (active duty, Guard, Reserve), Army retirees, Department of the Army Civilians, and their Family members. It’s a “one-stop shop” for a wide range of quality-of-life programs designed to the help the Army community by providing resources related to personal finance, career development, family support, and more.

This year, Ibanez was able to partner with the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate at Fort Hamilton, New York to provide Christmas trees to military families at Picatinny Arsenal as part of the “Trees for Troops” program. Picatinny Arsenal’s Employee Assistance Program and Religious Support Office also assisted in the delivery of 20 Christmas trees to the northern New Jersey military installation.

“Christmas trees simply bring tradition and joy to so many families, helping them create core memories with their families which can be comforting amidst challenges of military family life during the holiday season,” Ibanez said. Trees for Troops provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to U.S. servicemembers and their families, both at home and overseas. Every tree comes with handwritten notes tucked into the branches.

Lt. Col. William (Bill) Rulli, Liaison, Marine Corps Systems Command, Project Lead Joint Services, Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition, was one of the first to receive a tree from Ibanez.

"A huge thank you to Army Community Services for the Christmas trees,” Rulli said. “It was a great way to spread the holiday spirit here at Picatinny. We're so grateful for everything they do to support our Servicemen and their families."

Sgt. Cesar Ricardo Cuji, a Veterinary Food Inspector stationed at Picatinny Arsenal, was next in line to pick out a tree.

“The Army Community Service program reminds me that a Soldier’s strength does not come only from training and discipline, but from the community that stands besides us,” said Cuji. “It supports our families and reinforce our mission.”

Some of the services that ACS offers include:

Career and Employment: ACS offers assistance with job searching, resume writing, interviewing skills, and career exploration.

Family Programs: ACS supports families with services like relocation assistance, family life education, and support for deployed service members.

Relocation Assistance: ACS helps families with the challenges of military moves, including pre-arrival information, sponsorship, and loaning household items.

Deployment Support: ACS provides resources and training to help families cope with the challenges of deployment.

Community Resources: ACS connects individuals with local, national, and international resources for various needs.

Emergency Assistance: ACS may offer emergency financial assistance through programs like Army Emergency Relief.

To get in contact with an ACS rep at Picatinny, visit https://picatinny.armymwr.com/programs/acs or call 973-724-7247. You can also email mailto:usarmy.tyad.usamc.mbx.acs@army.mil