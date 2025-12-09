Pensacola Naval Facility Earns Prestigious Hyperbaric Accreditation; A First in the U.S. Navy

Courtesy Photo | Captain Nichole Olson, Commanding Officer of the Navy Medicine Operational Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Captain Nichole Olson, Commanding Officer of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC)(center right), presents the accreditation certificate to the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI) Hyperbarics Team after they were awarded a Level-1 "With Distinction" accreditation from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS), Nov. 21. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, FL –The Hyperbaric Medicine Department of the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI), a detachment of Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) based in Pensacola, Florida, achieved another first for Navy Medicine, but this time has “sharpened the spear” for the Navy fleet at large. In November of this year NAMI Hyperbarics department achieved the Level-1 “Accreditation with Distinction” from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS). This is a landmark accomplishment that marks the first Navy facility to attain this recognition. UHMS accreditation is the only hyperbaric specific accreditation to be recognized by The Joint Commission as a Complementary Accrediting organization and is a hallmark of excellence. It ensures that facilities upon which earn it meet stringent standards of quality and patient safety, and the accreditation solidifies that NAMI’s hyperbaric facility is a leader in undersea and hyperbaric medicine. A famous Navy astronaut once said, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”. While admittedly the scale is different, a person could be forgiven for drawing an inspirational comparison of the sentiment in achieving a first. For those who don’t speak medical or may not be familiar with accrediting bodies it is easier to say, “It’s a big deal”. Accreditation and the body responsible for bestowing it mean everything in very demanding and highly certified fields, many require significant expenditures of man-hours and need fine technical proficiency to both attain and then maintain. The Navy, with its dive and undersea communities, continue to be the standard to which many aspire, and this “small step” achieved by the hyperbarics team carries that standard of excellence forward.

“Achieving this accreditation was a team effort, and I could not be prouder of what our department accomplished” said LCDR Esther Ruedi, Nurse Corps Officer and department head of the NAMI Hyperbaric Medicine Department. “The entire team consistently puts forth their best effort in every aspect of the department’s operations, whether its patient safety and quality of care, fleet support, or everyday maintenance; I am absolutely thrilled that the team is being recognized all they bring to the table.”

NAMI first achieved UHMS accreditation in 2017, a certification of competency and credibility that required a lengthy and rigorous accreditation process. Over the course of three years the department earned this initial certification, affirming that the facility met high standards of care and patient safety and came after a final evaluation of facilities, equipment, staff competency, and training program. All this scrutiny is put in place to ensure that the utmost quality of care and readiness is maintained so that when it’s undersea medical officers, nurses, divers, and technicians are called upon they can execute, treat, and train whatever the need.

"The Navy’s commitment to excellence in diving and hyperbaric medicine is well known throughout the world,” said CDR Francisco Kortman, incoming department head and Undersea Medical Officer assigned to NAMI Hyperbarics. “The United States Navy Dive Manual is the most referred to diving guide in the world and shows the Navy’s proficiency and expertise and this accreditation shows that we meet and exceed the highest levels of civilian safety standards."

The UHMS, originally founded in 1967, is a highly respected, international non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the fields of diving and hyperbaric medicine. Serving a diverse membership spanning more than 67 countries, the UHMS acts as a central hub for physicians, scientists, associates, and nurses working in these specialized areas. Recognized globally as the primary source of scientific information on diving and hyperbaric medicine physiology, the UHMS plays a crucial role in establishing best practices, promoting research, and fostering collaboration within the global medical community. When the UHMS says a facility is accredited, you know they've checked every gauge, scrutinized every procedure, and ensured that everyone working there knows their stuff. However, the most recent award of "Accreditation with Distinction" marks a significant step forward for the chamber and is the first time a Navy facility has achieved this level of recognition.

The process of applying and receiving UHMS accreditation is already a notable and strenuous task but meeting the additional criteria to earn “Accreditation with Distinction” requires a continuous dedication in upholding those high standards. The logistics alone require great commitment of time, resources, and effort by staff who must continually maintain the very specialized equipment in order to run drills and simulations required to maintain proficiency needed treat acute pressure and altitude related illnesses. Coupled with keeping the skills of medical providers capable of giving world-class care for a range of conditions also requires continuous learning and practical skills upkeep. So intensive are the requirements that only two other Department of Defense/Department of Veterans Affairs facilities – Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, and David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California – hold this same recognition. Even within the state of Florida, the chamber is only the second facility currently holding this level of distinction.

"This accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication found in our entire team," said Captain Nichole Olson, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC). "We deliver the best at this command, for our servicemembers, our stakeholders, and Navy Medicine. I could not be more proud of our team and this showcases our commitment to providing the best possible care anytime, anywhere, and for any environment."

NAMI’s hyperbaric facility and its staff play a critical role in supporting a variety of missions including diving operations, special operations training, and aviation support. The facility and its team provide treatment for decompression sickness, carbon monoxide poisoning, wound healing problems, and other specialty medical conditions. With the accreditation, the facility is poised to expand its services to DOD-eligible beneficiaries, offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy for a broader range of conditions and situations.

NMOTC, NAMI’s parent command, also trains and qualifies some of the specialty providers needed by the Navy to even operate facilities like the chamber and conduct dive operations such Undersea Medical Officers (UMOs), Dive Medical Technicians (DMTs), and Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman (SUB-IDCs). Each of these specialties require some of the most intensive training offered in the Navy and in Navy Medicine.

Medical Corps officers especially have some of the longest and toughest training requirements to hold the coveted UMO designation requiring both years of medical knowledge as well as lengthy specialized expertise of the undersea medical environment gained through rigorous training from the Naval Undersea Medical Institute (NUMI), another detachment of NMOTC, and the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center. Each center equips them with the knowledge and experience to fill positions within operational units such as Naval Special Warfare and Navy Dive and Salvage and finally to return and bring back the operational knowledge gained from the fleet to train the next generation.

"We are committed to refining our education and training programs for all whether they be aviation medical officers, aerospace medicine residents, undersea medical officers, divers, and even local medical personnel," said Kortman. "We regularly support over 18 operational units, diving and aerospace personnel at risk for pressure-related injuries, and provide learning opportunities to other entities, collaborating with other parts of the base, FEDFIRE, EPA, NAVOCEANO, etc.”

The accreditation, with its emphasis on education and clinical expertise, adds another layer in the assurance to the quality of care provided at NAMI. It solidifies the facility's standing as a vital resource for the Navy and the broader community, ensuring that those in need receive the best possible treatment for pressure-related injuries and other conditions amenable to hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

For more information about NMOTC, the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute, or the hyperbaric medicine program visit https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Medicine-Operational-Training-Command/ For news about NMOTC follow us on DVIDS http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NMOTC