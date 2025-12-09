Fort Detrick Celebrates the Holidays with a Successful Tree Lighting Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort Detrick officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 11, 2025, at the Blue and Gray Field. The event brought together service members, families, and the community for an evening of festive cheer, holiday music, and fun activities.

Senior installation commander, Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, opened the event with welcoming remarks, reminding everyone to look out for one another and have a safe and joyful holiday season. She also took a moment to praise the behind-the-scenes efforts of the Garrison team, whose hard work ensured the event’s success.

The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) played a key role in preparing for the ceremony, installing the lights on the tree and ensuring the electrical systems were ready for the big moment. The Public Affairs team worked tirelessly to coordinate the event and promote the festivities, while the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) ensured the safety of all attendees. The Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) provided logistical support, and the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) organized activities to make the evening memorable for families and children.

One of the highlights of the evening was the announcement of the winner of the lawn card decoration contest. The 302nd Signal Battalion took home the prize for their creative elf design, which featured their faces as part of the display.

The children of the Child Development Center delighted the crowd with their singing skills, performing holiday classics such as "Frosty the Snowman" and "Jingle Bells." After their performance, Maj. Gen. Lodi invited the children to join her at the candy cane light switch to help turn on the tree, marking the official start of the holiday season.

The excitement continued as Santa Claus made a grand entrance, buzzing down the street with the assistance of the fire department. Santa greeted the children and invited them to the Santa Workshop, where they could take pictures with him, create holiday crafts, and enjoy snacks generously provided by local businesses.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the event was a resounding success, bringing holiday cheer to the Fort Detrick community. The teamwork and dedication of the Garrison staff ensured every detail was handled, from the sparkling lights on the tree to the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony was a shining example of the Fort Detrick community coming together to celebrate the season and support one another. Maj. Gen. Lodi’s message of gratitude and care resonated throughout the evening, reminding everyone of the importance of connection and teamwork during the holidays.