Fort Detrick Bids Farewell to Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Dorsey After 38 Years of Service

After an incredible 38 years of service as both a career and volunteer firefighter, Fort Detrick’s Assistant Fire Chief, Jerry Dorsey, has officially retired. On December 11, colleagues, leaders, friends, and family gathered at the Forest Glen Annex Fire Station to celebrate his remarkable career and wish him well as he transitions into retirement.

Jerry Dorsey’s career has been defined by his unwavering dedication to protecting Fort Detrick and Forest Glen Annex as well as the communities of Frederick and Montgomery counties. His commitment to service, both on and off the installation, has left a lasting impact on countless lives.

Ray Wharton, from the Directorate of Emergency Services, praised Dorsey’s contributions, saying, “He made a tremendous impact in our community, and his service and dedication are recognized.”

Fire Chief Jeremy Rebok also spoke about Dorsey’s passion and loyalty, highlighting the profound influence he has had on his colleagues and the community. “Your extraordinary loyalty has been a hallmark of your service—not just to the fire department, but to every member of this community. Your passion for service has illuminated the path for your colleagues and provided reassurance to the citizens of Fort Detrick. Whether responding to emergencies, leading training sessions, or engaging in community outreach programs, you approached every task with enthusiasm and an unwavering commitment.”

As the Fort Detrick community reflects on Dorsey’s career, his legacy of service, leadership, and dedication will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.

“Chief Dorsey, your passion for the fire service and your unwavering dedication to our community will continue to inspire us long after you hang up your helmet. Congratulations on your retirement,” Rebok concluded.

The Fort Detrick Fire Department and the entire community extend their heartfelt gratitude to Jerry Dorsey for his decades of service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. His contributions will not be forgotten, and his impact will be felt for years to come.