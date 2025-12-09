Season of Giving: Exchange Shoppers Can Donate to Military Relief Funds Your browser does not support the audio element.

DALLAS – This holiday season, Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can make a difference to those in need by donating to military relief funds during checkout (https://flic.kr/p/2rLeowQ).



Donations can be made to Army Emergency Relief (AER) or the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) during checkout in Exchange stores or on ShopMyExchange.com. Shoppers can donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at select Exchanges in the Pacific Region.



Donations of $1 can be made at the PX or BX register during checkout. Shoppers can donate online in $5 increments at ShopMyExchange.com.



“Exchange shoppers are vital partners in supporting service members and their families during times of need,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Every donation strengthens the safety net that helps our Nation’s heroes and their loved ones when it matters most so they can remain mission-ready.”



Since 2017, Exchange shoppers have donated more than $11.7 million to military relief organizations. In 2025 alone, contributions totaled more than $2 million.



AER, AFAF and NMCRS provide grants, scholarships, interest-free loans, charitable donations and more to active-duty service members, Retirees, Guard members and families. For more info, visit publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give/.



