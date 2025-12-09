Walter’s Way: Shaping Care Through Your Feedback

Photo By Catherine Myrick | This graphic was created to inform Military Health System beneficiaries about the...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Myrick | This graphic was created to inform Military Health System beneficiaries about the Walter's Way feedback form at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The feedback form allows beneficiaries to communicate what is most important to them in the delivery of their care, highlight what the facility is doing well, and share ideas on how it can improve. This design uses a DHA licensed asset from Shutterstock. see less | View Image Page

By Roan Smith Walter Reed Hospital Communications

BETHESDA, Md. – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s new approach to medical care begins with Walter’s Way and continues with the voices of those who use it every day. This model is transforming the patient and staff experience through improved flexibility, easier access to care, and a renewed focus on whole-person wellness.

Several clinical departments, including Primary Care, Pediatrics, and Dermatology, have already adopted the Walter’s Way model. As these areas shift to more proactive care, they are also implementing new tools to gather direct feedback from patients and staff. This feedback is a cornerstone of Walter’s Way by helping teams evaluate what is working well, identifying opportunities for improvements, and strengthening the overall care experience.

To support continuous improvement, a dedicated Walter’s Way feedback form is now available for patients and families to share their experiences. Whether the feedback highlights success, points out a challenge, or suggests a new idea, every response plays a meaningful role in shaping the future of patient care at Walter Reed.

“We've had some positive feedback,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Simmons, Deputy Director for the Department of Medicine and Primary Care lead for Walter’s Way. “Families have even written in, or patients have written in comments to give great feedback about some of our Walter’s Way staff.”

As the hospital continues to refine and expand Walter’s Way, leadership remains committed to transparency, patient-centered care, and open communication. All patients and staff are encouraged to stay engaged, share insights, and help guide the evolution of this model.

Walter Reed invites you to share your experience using the feedback form at https://go.mil/ihsd9qi53p. To make an appointment, contact the call center at 301-295-8901.