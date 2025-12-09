Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard mobilizes in support of Floods in Western Washington

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Story by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    As catastrophic flooding continues to cause damage in communities across the state, the Washington National Guard will mobilize up to 300 personnel to help local agencies respond to the ongoing crisis.
     
    “There will be significant impacts following this disaster. I want to thank the governor for signing an emergency proclamation which allowed us to get our Washington National Guard personnel ready to support those affected,” said Maj. Gen. Gent. Welsh, the Adjutant General.
     
    Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Emergency Proclamation 25-07 on Dec. 10, authorizing the use of the Washington National Guard. Guard members will assist with evacuation efforts, staff traffic control points and support sandbag operations. Army National Guard helicopter crews may also be used to aid search and rescue missions.
     
    Washington National Guard members have responded to numerous flood events in recent years, including incidents in Lewis (2007, 2008, 2009, 2022), Skagit (2021), Snohomish (2021) and Spokane (2015, 2016) counties.
     
    The Washington National Guard is the state’s proven and reliable force, composed of citizen-soldiers and airmen from communities across Washington who stand ready to protect lives, property and critical infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 19:32
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Flood Response
    Washington National Guard
    State Emergency

