Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general, Washington National Guard talks during a press conference with Gov. Bob Fergueson, Washington and Robert Ezelle, Director of Washington Emergency Management Division at the State Emergency Operations Center, Camp Murray, Wash., Dec. 10, 2025. Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Emergency Proclamation 25-07 on Dec. 10, authorizing the use of the Washington National Guard in response to flooding in Western Washington. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

National Guard mobilizes in support of Floods in Western Washington

As catastrophic flooding continues to cause damage in communities across the state, the Washington National Guard will mobilize up to 300 personnel to help local agencies respond to the ongoing crisis.



“There will be significant impacts following this disaster. I want to thank the governor for signing an emergency proclamation which allowed us to get our Washington National Guard personnel ready to support those affected,” said Maj. Gen. Gent. Welsh, the Adjutant General.



Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Emergency Proclamation 25-07 on Dec. 10, authorizing the use of the Washington National Guard. Guard members will assist with evacuation efforts, staff traffic control points and support sandbag operations. Army National Guard helicopter crews may also be used to aid search and rescue missions.



Washington National Guard members have responded to numerous flood events in recent years, including incidents in Lewis (2007, 2008, 2009, 2022), Skagit (2021), Snohomish (2021) and Spokane (2015, 2016) counties.



The Washington National Guard is the state’s proven and reliable force, composed of citizen-soldiers and airmen from communities across Washington who stand ready to protect lives, property and critical infrastructure.