Alaskan Command executes Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

Photo By Senior Airman Carson Jeney | U.S. Air Force Airman Julian Chavez, 354th Fighter Wing assistant dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-35A Lightning II onto the flightline during Operation TUNDRA MERLIN at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 9, 2025. Operation TUNDRA MERLIN is a Homeland Defense focused joint operation designed to ensure the defense of U.S. territory and waters within the Alaskan Theater of Operations and includes integration with allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carson Jeney)

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaskan Command, under the authority of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), successfully conducted simulated joint maritime strikes during Operation TUNDRA MERLIN on Dec. 9, 2025, in the Gulf of Alaska, Alaska. This operation demonstrated the capability of USNORTHCOM and its mission partners to deter maritime threats to the homeland.

Operation TUNDRA MERLIN is a Homeland Defense focused joint operation designed to ensure the defense of U.S. territory and waters within the Alaskan Theater of Operations (AKTO). The operation includes integration with partners in the region with the shared goal of North American defense in the Western Arctic.

“Operations in the Alaskan Theater of Operations are critically important to North American Homeland Defense,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander, Alaskan Command, Alaskan NORAD Region, and Eleventh Air Force. “Operation TUNDRA MERLIN demonstrates the Joint Force’s ability to seamlessly integrate capabilities from multiple combatant commands and mission partners to deter and defeat potential threats in the region.”

During this iteration of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, Alaskan Command led integrated operations and included forces from the United States Coast Guard Arctic District, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and the Alaska Air National Guard.

The Alaskan Command-led operation was executed by the 611th Air Operations Center with support from the Alaska Air National Guard. The mission featured USCG Cutter Kimball and U.S. Navy assets providing target information for two B-52 Stratofortress bombers, enabling standoff target acquisition and simulated weapons employment.

Four USAF F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 354th Fighter Wing enhanced mission security and operational effectiveness while escorting the bombers though the AKTO. Two KC-135 Stratotankers with the 168th Wing provided air refueling support. Additionally, an AKNG HC-130 Hercules was postured to provide personnel recovery support.

Upon leaving the AKTO the bombers seamlessly transitioned command and control from the 611 AOC, the air operations center for USNORTHCOM, to the 613 AOC, the air operations center for USIDOPACOM. Highlighting the ability of Alaskan Command to seamlessly integrate and transfer combat capabilities between combatant commands.

Safeguarding Arctic access and freedom of movement depends on strong partnerships and the joint force’s integration of the various capabilities. Alaskan Command ensures seamless integration of joint, interagency, and multinational operations throughout the AKTO.

As a subordinate unified command of USNORTHCOM, Alaskan Command leads Homeland Defense operations in the AKTO. Operation TUNDRA MERLIN highlights the enduring partnerships between the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security in the high North. This operation reinforces the capability of USNORTCOM to detect, deter, and if necessary, defeat threats to North American with seamless integration between multiple combatant commands, mission partners, and Allies.