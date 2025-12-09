Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90 SFG Opens Reload Room

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - The 90th Security Forces Group opened its new Reload Room with a ribbon cutting ceremony at F.E. Warren AFB, Dec. 10, 2025.

    Designed as a dedicated resiliency and wellness space for defenders to relax and recharge, the Reload Room features massage chairs, aroma therapy, a water feature and calming visuals, providing an additional resource for self-care before and after long shifts or on training days or time off.

    “This room gives our defenders a unique place to take a knee when they need to - an opportunity to get respite from their duty day, recharge, revitalize, and reload in a space designed by defenders for defenders,” said Col. Jeremy Sheppard, 90 SFG commander. “It empowers our Airmen to refocus and take care of themselves on and off-duty so they can continue meeting the demands of the mission whilst taking care of themselves.”

    The new space supports ongoing “Operation Forge Defender” culture efforts within the 90 SFG to promote defender well-being and sustain readiness across the wing’s nuclear security mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 15:31
    Story ID: 553779
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 SFG Opens Reload Room, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    FE Warren AFB
    Airmen taking care of Airmen
    security forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download