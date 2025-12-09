90 SFG Opens Reload Room

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - The 90th Security Forces Group opened its new Reload Room with a ribbon cutting ceremony at F.E. Warren AFB, Dec. 10, 2025.

Designed as a dedicated resiliency and wellness space for defenders to relax and recharge, the Reload Room features massage chairs, aroma therapy, a water feature and calming visuals, providing an additional resource for self-care before and after long shifts or on training days or time off.

“This room gives our defenders a unique place to take a knee when they need to - an opportunity to get respite from their duty day, recharge, revitalize, and reload in a space designed by defenders for defenders,” said Col. Jeremy Sheppard, 90 SFG commander. “It empowers our Airmen to refocus and take care of themselves on and off-duty so they can continue meeting the demands of the mission whilst taking care of themselves.”

The new space supports ongoing “Operation Forge Defender” culture efforts within the 90 SFG to promote defender well-being and sustain readiness across the wing’s nuclear security mission.