Skiatook Lake staff hosts 9th annual youth hunt

Courtesy Photo | Hunters joined staff and volunteers from the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Skiatook Lake, for their 9th annual youth deer hunt, Dec. 5-7. Four hunters participated in the event, harvesting four deer. The Tulsa District regularly holds controlled hunts to manage wildlife populations and provide safe, managed recreational opportunities for the community. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Courtesy Photo/released) see less | View Image Page