Skiatook Lake staff hosts 9th annual youth hunt

    Skiatook Lake staff hosts 9th annual youth deer hunt

    SKIATOOK, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    SKIATOOK, Okla. – Hunters joined staff and volunteers from the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Skiatook Lake, for their 9th annual youth deer hunt, Dec. 5-7. Four hunters participated in the event, harvesting four deer.

    Staff from USACE and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation survey the deer population throughout the year to ensure wildlife management objectives for the land are met. The collected data is used to make informed decisions on special hunts held at USACE projects.

    “These controlled hunts are an important part of USACE environmental stewardship mission, helping maintain a healthy and balanced deer population around the lake,” said Skiatook Assistant Lake Manager, Brent Buford.

