What having a Command Sergeant Major means to the Southwestern Division

When you think of leadership, you might picture commanders at the helm — but behind every great command team stands a command sergeant major: the senior enlisted voice who keeps the mission grounded, the teams motivated, and the standards high.

For the Southwestern Division, that voice belongs to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arroyo. As the division’s senior enlisted advisor, he serves as the bridge between commanders and the workforce, ensuring the people driving the mission — Soldiers and civilians alike — have what they need to succeed.

A native of the Bronx, N.Y., Arroyo assumed his role as the division’s senior enlisted advisor on August 5, following the merger of the Transatlantic and Southwestern Division. Before this assignment, he served as the senior enlisted advisor for the Transatlantic Division beginning November 7, 2024.

“My overall role basically remains unchanged. I am the senior enlisted advisor to the commander no matter what organization I am supporting,” said Arroyo. “I communicate with the enterprise team to advise the commander on what’s going on around the command.”

Arroyo who enlisted in the Army in June 1998, added that senior enlisted advisors are charged with executing established policies and standards related to performance, care, conduct, appearance, personnel management, safety, and training of both Soldiers and Department of War civilians.

As part of a broader USACE realignment of command sergeants major, the three current division senior enlisted leaders will now also support divisions that traditionally haven’t had an assigned command sergeant major. In addition to his duties with the Southwestern Division, Arroyo will lend his expertise to the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, the Mississippi Valley Division, and the Engineer Research and Development Center.

According to USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Galick, this realignment means something different for everyone.

“For some, it’s a new resource to lean on. For others, it’s seeing the command sergeant major take on a broader role across the division. In every case, it strengthens the team — leaders working alongside you, advocating for your needs, sharing best practices, and keeping us all connected as one team.”

Galick added that division command sergeants major will now have an expanded reach and be more visible in places they haven’t historically been.

“Their presence increases our capacity, helps us take even better care of our people, and keeps us moving in step with the commanding general’s priorities — delivering today, innovating for tomorrow, and keeping the focus on you, always.”

Traditionally, command sergeants major advise commanders and provide guidance on all matters affecting enlisted Soldiers. But in a workforce like USACE — made up almost entirely of civilians — that role takes on a distinct character. With civilians making up more than 97 percent of the division’s workforce, Arroyo serves as a vital bridge between the military and civilian teams. His focus is on unity — ensuring the commander’s objectives reach every corner of the organization and resonate with everyone carrying out the day-to-day mission.

Arroyo said whether it’s participating in high-level meetings, visiting district offices, or checking in with team members across the region, he’s there to make sure voices from every level are heard in the decision-making process.

“I’ll echo the commander’s intent to the workforce,” he said. “At the same time, I want to provide an additional avenue for anyone to share ideas and concerns directly with the commander.”

Through his travels across the Division and beyond, Arroyo’s role is one of fostering unity between people, programs, and purpose. The steady presence of a command sergeant major serves as a reminder that behind every mission, it’s the people who make the difference.

“Understanding the organizational goals and knowing what the needs of the workforce are, is the best way to ensure morale stays high.”

Mentoring and developing Soldiers is something Arroyo takes seriously. He works with leaders across USACE to create career-enhancing opportunities and ensure future noncommissioned officers have the guidance they need to thrive. For the senior enlisted leader, that same commitment extends to the civilian workforce as well.

According to Arroyo, a few annual reviews and performance discussions aren’t enough to truly mentor and develop individuals and teams.

“Every interaction can be an opportunity to mentor and coach,” he said. “I want to assist with mentoring, training, and helping teams meet their personal and professional goals.”

A continued focus for Arroyo — and for the command — is ensuring training and certifications keep pace with evolving mission requirements. He noted that USACE offers extensive in-house training and opportunities for additional certifications to help employees advance in their careers. With a background as a horizontal construction engineer, Arroyo understands the type of work USACE performs firsthand. Whether it’s a construction site in Texas or an engineering mission halfway around the world, his focus remains on the people who make it all happen. Still, he admits he has some learning of his own ahead. Coming from a background of directly supporting warfighters, Arroyo must now delve deeper into the civil works side of USACE and engage more with local and state governments and elected officials.

“It’s very important that I have more interaction with elected officials to understand their needs and requirements, but also to share what USACE can do for them,” said Arroyo. “Our key to successful mission accomplishment is bringing in our stakeholders, fully understanding their requirements and desired end state, and working with our professional teams to deliver under budget, on time, and safely.”

As the Southwestern Division — along with the rest of USACE and the Army — navigates changes to meet current and future needs of our Nation, Arroyo offers a simple message: remain focused, empathetic, and transparent.

“The division is a team, and we’re all in this together,” he said. “We are a learning organization, and we need to keep communicating and making the right adjustments at the right time to ensure the division and USACE continue to deliver for our workforce and for our Nation.”