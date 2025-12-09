U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, Malaysian Armed Forces conclude CARAT 2025

LUMUT, Malaysia (Dec. 10, 2025) - U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marine Corps Marines reunited with the Royal Malaysian Navy in Lumut, to execute Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, Dec. 4-10, 2025.

At the weeklong exercise, members participated in subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs), community relations events (COMRELs), and a sports day to boost camaraderie ashore. Representatives from Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA) led a staff exercise to simulate an integrated staff with participating units.

Over three days at sea, Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) and Royal Malaysian Navy Lekiu-class guided-missile frigate KD Lekiu (FFG 30) sailed in formation and conducted numerous drills including communications drills, simulated air defense exercises, formation sailing, and deck landing qualifications within the Strait of Malacca to enhance regional stability and interoperability to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“In this critical area of Southeast Asia, our partnership with the Royal Malaysian Navy is vital to developing the necessary capabilities to defend the maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. “Collaborating closely with our counterparts in these complex exercises enhances our joint training and interoperability as well as deepens our friendship.”

In addition to Cincinnati and KD Lekiu, CARAT Malaysia 2025 saw participation from a U.S. Navy multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4; U.S. Marines from Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team – Pacific and MRF-SEA; and personnel from DESRON 7, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75.

Training across a wide range of warfighting capabilities, personnel ashore engaged in topics to include legal, cyber, maritime domain awareness, medical, and diving and salvage.

“As we conclude the 31st year of the CARAT exercise series, I want to thank our Malaysian Armed Forces partners for hosting us again,” said Cox. “We have long benefitted from our ties with our counterparts here and look forward to building upon our commitment to the region.”

The U.S.-Malaysia partnership is built on decades of rich history with close collaboration between the two nations in maritime security. CARAT Malaysia is designed to promote regional security cooperation, strengthen partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. CARAT Malaysia follows SEACAT 2025, where the Royal Malaysia Navy and U.S. Navy worked alongside other Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) and other partners to improve interoperability and enhance regional cooperation and stability.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore; functions as CTF 76 Sea Combat Commander; and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

- 30-