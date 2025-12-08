Courtesy Photo | Hunters and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and volunteers gathered at Keystone...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hunters and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and volunteers gathered at Keystone Lake for the annual youth hunt, Dec. 7. Ten participating hunters harvested fifteen deer during the three-day event held Dec. 5-7 hosted by staff and volunteers from Keystone and Heyburn Lakes. The Tulsa District regularly holds controlled hunts to manage wildlife populations and provide safe, managed recreational opportunities for the community. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Courtesy Photo/released) see less | View Image Page

Keystone and Heyburn Lake staff host annual youth deer hunt

TULSA, Okla. – Hunters joined staff and volunteers from the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Keystone and Heyburn Lakes, for their annual youth deer hunt, Dec. 5-7. Ten hunters participated in the event, harvesting 15 deer. These controlled hunts are an important part of USACE environmental stewardship mission, helping maintain a healthy and balanced deer population around the lake.



Staff from USACE and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation survey the deer population throughout the year to ensure wildlife management objectives for the land are met. The collected data is used to make informed decisions on special hunts held at USACE projects.



“This is truly one of the best weekends of the year for a ranger,” said Lauren Enloe, Keystone Lake park ranger. “During these hunts, we help build memories that last a lifetime.”