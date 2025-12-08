Keystone and Heyburn Lake staff host annual youth deer hunt

TULSA, Okla. – Hunters joined staff and volunteers from the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Keystone and Heyburn Lakes, for their annual youth deer hunt, Dec. 5-7. Ten hunters participated in the event, harvesting 15 deer. These controlled hunts are an important part of USACE environmental stewardship mission, helping maintain a healthy and balanced deer population around the lake.
Staff from USACE and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation survey the deer population throughout the year to ensure wildlife management objectives for the land are met. The collected data is used to make informed decisions on special hunts held at USACE projects.
“This is truly one of the best weekends of the year for a ranger,” said Lauren Enloe, Keystone Lake park ranger. “During these hunts, we help build memories that last a lifetime.”
