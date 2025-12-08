Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keystone and Heyburn Lake staff host annual youth deer hunt

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Keystone and Heyburn Lake staff host annual youth deer hunt

    TULSA, Okla. – Hunters joined staff and volunteers from the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Keystone and Heyburn Lakes, for their annual youth deer hunt, Dec. 5-7. Ten hunters participated in the event, harvesting 15 deer. These controlled hunts are an important part of USACE environmental stewardship mission, helping maintain a healthy and balanced deer population around the lake.

    Staff from USACE and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation survey the deer population throughout the year to ensure wildlife management objectives for the land are met. The collected data is used to make informed decisions on special hunts held at USACE projects.

    “This is truly one of the best weekends of the year for a ranger,” said Lauren Enloe, Keystone Lake park ranger. “During these hunts, we help build memories that last a lifetime.”

