Photo By Michael Campbell | 251024-N-FM959-1004 JACKSONVILLE, FL. (Oct. 24, 2025) Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville...... read more read more Photo By Michael Campbell | 251024-N-FM959-1004 JACKSONVILLE, FL. (Oct. 24, 2025) Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville stands in formation during the winter uniform inspection Oct. 24. NH Jacksonville, is led by Director Capt. Craig Malloy, Executive Officer Capt. Shari Gentry and Command Master Chief Nkomo Willie, was recently given an “A” rating by the Leapfrog Hospital Group for safety. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Campbell) see less | View Image Page

NH Jacksonville receives highest hospital safety grade Your browser does not support the audio element.

For the second year in a row, Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville proudly announces it retained its letter “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2025. NH Jacksonville is one of 18 hospitals within the Defense Health Agency (DHA) who received the rating.

The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections. Leapfrog's grading system uses up to 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety.

A hospital must meet specific criteria to be eligible for participation in the Leapfrog safety assessment. In the Fall 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 90% received an "A" grade.

"This rating truly reflects the level of performance found in a military treatment facility that our warfighters and their families deserve," said NH Jacksonville Director Capt. Craig Malloy. "Through disciplined focus and a continuing commitment to improvement, our hospital provides high-quality care in a safe environment for the last 84 years."

According to DHA, the 18 hospitals that received an “A” grade for Fall 2025 are: • Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center • Blanchfield Army Community Hospital • Brooke Army Medical Center • Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center • David Grant USAF Medical Center • Eisenhower Army Medical Center • Evans Army Community Hospital • Madigan Army Medical Center • Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center • Naval Hospital Jacksonville • Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune • Naval Medical Center Portsmouth • Naval Medical Center San Diego • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center • William Beaumont Army Medical Center • Womack Army Medical Center • U.S. Naval Hospital Guam • U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville (which includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia) serves 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 54,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville (which includes five units across Florida and Georgia) ensures warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.