Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship

    Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship

    Courtesy Photo | Congratulations to the U.S. Military Academy's newest Marshall Scholar, Class of 2026...... read more read more

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Courtesy Story

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship

    Information provided by Lt. Col. Christina Colclough
    USMA Dean's Fellow for Communications and Assistant Professor

    Congratulations to the U.S. Military Academy's newest Marshall Scholar, Class of 2026 Cadet Mark Clemons, and his mentors!

    Did you know West Point’s first Marshall Scholar graduated in 1983? Since then, the academy has produced 52 Marshall Scholars — a testament to the incredible Soldier-scholars West Point develops.

    Cadet Clemons’ selection continues this proud legacy. This opportunity will further develop him as an agile and strategically minded officer — one prepared to outthink and outperform future adversaries. He exemplifies precisely the kind of future leader our Army requires.

    Learn more about this year’s scholars: https://www.westpoint.edu/news/press-releases/west-point-class-of-2026-cadet-selected-for-marshall-scholarship

    Interested in becoming the next Marshall Scholar? Check out our Graduate Scholarship Program! To learn more about the Marshall Scholarship, visit https://www.marshallscholarship.org/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 14:54
    Story ID: 553572
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    United States Military Academy
    Marshall Scholarship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download