Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship

Courtesy Photo | Congratulations to the U.S. Military Academy's newest Marshall Scholar, Class of 2026 Cadet Mark Clemons, and his mentors!

Information provided by Lt. Col. Christina Colclough

USMA Dean's Fellow for Communications and Assistant Professor



Congratulations to the U.S. Military Academy's newest Marshall Scholar, Class of 2026 Cadet Mark Clemons, and his mentors!



Did you know West Point’s first Marshall Scholar graduated in 1983? Since then, the academy has produced 52 Marshall Scholars — a testament to the incredible Soldier-scholars West Point develops.



Cadet Clemons’ selection continues this proud legacy. This opportunity will further develop him as an agile and strategically minded officer — one prepared to outthink and outperform future adversaries. He exemplifies precisely the kind of future leader our Army requires.



Learn more about this year’s scholars: https://www.westpoint.edu/news/press-releases/west-point-class-of-2026-cadet-selected-for-marshall-scholarship



Interested in becoming the next Marshall Scholar? Check out our Graduate Scholarship Program! To learn more about the Marshall Scholarship, visit https://www.marshallscholarship.org/