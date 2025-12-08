Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Congratulations to the U.S. Military Academy's newest Marshall Scholar, Class of 2026 Cadet Mark Clemons, and his mentors! Photo by Danny Wild

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 14:54
    Photo ID: 9431557
    VIRIN: 251019-O-ZV784-1271
    Resolution: 1200x1686
    Size: 911.89 KB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    United States Military Academy
    Marshall Scholarship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download