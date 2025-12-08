Congratulations to the U.S. Military Academy's newest Marshall Scholar, Class of 2026 Cadet Mark Clemons, and his mentors! Photo by Danny Wild
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 14:54
|Photo ID:
|9431557
|VIRIN:
|251019-O-ZV784-1271
|Resolution:
|1200x1686
|Size:
|911.89 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadet Clemons earns Marshall Scholarship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
