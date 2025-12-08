Maintaining military first impressions: Third-party logistics team essential to military clothing supply chain

Behind every recruit’s first set of clothes is a team and a process that ensures more than a billion dollars’ worth of inventory is handled properly. DLA Troop Support’s Clothing and Textiles supply chain works with five third-party logistics firms, also known as 3PLs, that provide outsourced logistics services including warehousing, transportation, inventory management and procurement. “The 3PLs are the ‘tip of the spear,’” said Kenneth Gunn, 3PL program manager and Strategic Sourcing branch chief. "They’re the ones that get (items) to the customers because of all of the coordination and efforts from our team. “We’re proud of making sure that the warfighter has what they need, and we’ll do anything we can,” Gunn continued. DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles provides more than 8,000 different clothing, textiles and equipment items to U.S. service members and other customers, from uniforms, footwear and undergarments to religious items, individual equipment, flags and tents. Approximately 98% of DLA Troop Support’s Clothing and Textiles’ business, or $1.4 billion worth of military clothing inventory, is supported by third-party logistics. This is the largest vendor-managed inventory in DLA Troop Support, Gunn said. Exceptions to third-party logistics warehousing support include large tents stored by DLA Distribution and some pre-positioned stock at DLA facilities in the Pacific and Europe. Gunn leads a team of seven contracting and logistics personnel, including a team in Philadelphia and forward deployed sourcing strategy specialists who work onsite at third-party logistics locations. Denise Vogelei, a contracting officer in the Strategic Sourcing branch, emphasized how often she’s in touch with internal stakeholders. She works every day with customer support, resolution specialists, quality technical experts and material planners. Internal and external supply chain collaboration ensures customer orders are delivered in three to six business days based on priority level. Next-day shipping is available for emergency orders. Once a third-party logistics location receives a vendor shipment, the stock is put away until a customer order is received. At that point items are picked, packed and shipped to customers. Providing uniform support to military recruits One of the most critical missions third-party logistics supports is uniforms to new recruits across each military service, said Brett Joseph, another contracting officer for the Strategic Sourcing branch. Third-party logistics ensures inventory for uniform items new recruits need at basic training are readily available, including military uniforms and physical training gear. “It’s their first impression of joining the military in a lot of instances, and we want to make sure that they start out on the right foot and can be dressed and look like a soldier right away,” Joseph said. Each third-party logistics vendor consolidates respective RTC orders into a weekly truck delivery, which lowers costs by combining shipments with the same customer, especially for high volume customers. A third-party logistics employee is also stationed at each corresponding RTC as a virtual vendor manager. They assist with inventory control, including tracking and expediting incoming shipments and identifying inventory shortfalls. Since their inception in 2000, third-party logistics vendors have provided quicker response time to RTC customers and improved first-time fill rates from 85% to 100%, Joseph said. Supply chain speed and innovation From pre-production to completed uniforms, third-party logistics is integral in military clothing and textiles supply chain support, said Catherine Dillon, the Strategic Material Sourcing Group division chief. Cooperation between DLA Troop Support’s Clothing and Textiles team and third-party logistics vendors help ensure quicker response time and high customer satisfaction. This speed ensures continuous customer support during emergencies and special projects. Dillon highlighted high-speed support for strategic national stockpiling during the COVID-19 pandemic as a prime example. Other special projects third-party logistics vendors have supported outside of typical items includes warehousing clothes for manufacturing vendors in special cases and providing logistics support as DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles outfitted the Papua New Guinea Defense Force with15,000 U.S.-made dress uniforms, valued at $4 million, Dillon said. In instances where service members are deployed for various missions, there can be a lack of forecasting data to know what items customers may need, Joseph said. Using third-party logistics data analytics helps improve forecasting and decision-making, which in turn allows the DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team to respond quicker to changes and increase performance, said Shaun M. Dwyer, a supervisory customer relationship manager for operational combat and individual equipment items. Third-party logistics allows the agency to embrace new strategies and technologies for supply chain management that enhance efficiency, resiliency and flexibility, he explained. Employees are also encouraged to use emerging technologies to improve processes. Nina Shea, a contracting specialist in the Strategic Sourcing branch, supports cradle to grave acquisition, including post-award processes, which she described as very extensive, detailed and time consuming. Shea is leading a case study on artificial intelligence and automation to minimize the simple but repetitive task of verifying hundreds of shipments to allow her to pursue more strategy-oriented tasks. Some of the third-party logistics firms are also part of a federally mandated AbilityOne program providing employment for people with disabilities. These firms must meet the same performance requirements as commercial vendors, said John Kennedy, contracting specialist, Strategic Sourcing branch. Third-party logistics support auditability With auditability remaining a top priority for DLA, third-party logistics inventory processes help keep auditability in line, including completing physical inventories at warehouses, Gunn said. “Accountability is critical as ongoing inventory checks, including cycle counts, are done and full wall-to-wall inventory audits are conducted annually,” Gunn said. In addition to procedures for accountability and accuracy, Gunn attributed auditability success to his forward-deployed employees. These employees monitor third-party logistics processes with an emphasis on customer satisfaction and auditability, especially for vendor-managed inventory. They also monitor the physical inventory and ensure the third-party logistics vendors follow the contract and audit requirements. “We’re here to protect the interest of the government,” said Gloria Simmons, a strategic sourcing specialist with the Strategic Sourcing branch. “We’re here to assist the contractor and make sure they stay within the scope of the contract, so we’re that liaison between them and DLA.” The strategic sourcing specialists are also the first DLA representatives to see products in some instances. Also, if there are issues, for example with vendor shortages or marking issues, third-party logistics are instrumental in ensuring issuable stock goes out.

