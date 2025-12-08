Exchange to Honor Conservationist Johnny Morris, Racing Great Richard Childress with Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

DALLAS – The Department of War’s oldest and largest military exchange will honor noted conservationist Johnny Morris and racing legend Richard Childress with the fifth-annual Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award at the 126th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.



The Exchange’s Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award honors those who have made significant contributions to American Warfighters and their families. Past recipients include:



· 2021: Former U.S. National Security Advisor and Ambassador Robert “Bud” McFarlane.



· 2022: Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg.



· 2023: 19th commanding general of Army Materiel Command Gen. Gus Perna.



· 2024: The late Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg.



“Johnny Morris and Richard Childress have gone above and beyond to serve and support our Nation’s military community,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1973. “The Exchange is honored to recognize their significant contributions during a special on-field presentation at this year’s Army-Navy Game.”



Morris’ lifelong respect for the military was influenced by his father, a decorated World War II Soldier who fought at the Battle of the Bulge. Morris and his father shared a deep appreciation for nature, conservationism and selfless service.



In 2024, the Exchange partnered with Morris to bring Bass Pro Shops’ outdoor gear to Warfighters and families at ShopMyExchange.com.



Childress leverages his platforms to advocate for service members and Veterans. He hosts events to share support and resources and foster connections for the military community.



The Exchange has been a participating partner of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA since 2018.



