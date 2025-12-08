Okinawans celebrate Kikushu at Kadena

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - Representatives with the 18th Wing escorted local Okinawans to several significant religious locations across Kadena Air Base where they observed Kikushu Oct. 29, 2025.

Kikushu, a Japanese tradition, translates to chrysanthemum sake in reference to when communities gather to pray and drink rice wine with flower petals to fend off evil and support longevity. This tradition stems from the belief that sipping the morning dew off of chrysanthemum blossoms will bring good fortune.

“We come here together every year to pray for everyone's health and prosperity,” said Nobuo Inamine, an event participant from Okinawa City. “It is our ancestors who protect us and keep us healthy.”

The group of over 75 Okinawa locals visited multiple shrines and Bijurus, sacred stone formations, throughout the day to clean, set out historic offerings, and then partake in a picnic where they celebrated and shared a meal with the spirits of their ancestors. The Kikushu celebration culminated with the Okinawa City eisa dancers who paid homage to their culture’s history with a choreographed dance and taiko drum performance.

Outside of Kikushu, locals also enjoy visiting sites to give an update to ancestors when they have news, such as a marriage, the delivery of a baby, or when a family member passes away.

“Before Kadena was established, my family lived in this area. I am grateful that I am still able to visit these historic and important places today,” said Inamine.

The tradition of the sacred sites visits has been around for over 60 years and is essential to the Okinawan-American relationship. Teams of U.S. volunteers regularly visit these secluded sacred sites to clear away overgrowth and perform maintenance as a demonstration of respect for the host community’s beliefs.

Events like this help bridge cultural gaps and strengthen the bond between U.S. service members and the local Japanese community. They also reflect the broader commitment to maintaining strong U.S.-Japan relations and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.