Copan Lake staff hosts 11th annual non-ambulatory hunt

    COPAN , OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Copan Lake staff and volunteers wrapped up the 11th annual non-ambulatory hunt this past weekend. The hunt drew five hunters who harvested nine deer during the three-day event.

    These controlled hunts are an important part of our environmental stewardship mission, helping maintain a healthy and balanced deer population around the lake.

    Each hunt is coordinated in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, using local deer counts to ensure responsible, science-based management of wildlife resources.

    Tulsa District is proud to support accessible hunting opportunities while protecting the natural habitats entrusted to us.

    Environmental Stewardship
    Tulsa District
    OKlahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation
    Copan Lake
    USACE
    special hunts

