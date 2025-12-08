Copan Lake staff hosts 11th annual non-ambulatory hunt

Copan Lake staff and volunteers wrapped up the 11th annual non-ambulatory hunt this past weekend. The hunt drew five hunters who harvested nine deer during the three-day event.
These controlled hunts are an important part of our environmental stewardship mission, helping maintain a healthy and balanced deer population around the lake.
Each hunt is coordinated in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, using local deer counts to ensure responsible, science-based management of wildlife resources.
Tulsa District is proud to support accessible hunting opportunities while protecting the natural habitats entrusted to us.
