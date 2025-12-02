AMCOM highlights Advanced Manufacturing initiatives at AMC Summit

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Lisa Hirschler, director of the Business Transformation Office for the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Lisa Hirschler, director of the Business Transformation Office for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, discusses AMCOM’s Advanced Manufacturing initiatives during the Army Materiel Command Advanced Manufacturing Summit at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 3, 2025. Hirschler highlighted partnerships, new production capabilities and recent successes such as field-printable replacement parts that strengthen Army readiness. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command highlighted ongoing progress in Advanced Manufacturing during the Army Materiel Command Advanced Manufacturing Summit held Dec. 3–4 on Redstone Arsenal. Ms. Lisa Hirschler, AMCOM’s Director of Business Transformation, delivered a Dec. 3 presentation outlining how AMCOM is integrating cutting-edge production technologies to strengthen readiness, accelerate sustainment and support the Army’s broader modernization goals.



Advanced Manufacturing refers to the use of advanced materials, additive manufacturing, digital engineering and data-driven production techniques to create components more efficiently and with greater precision than traditional methods.



Hirschler emphasized AMCOM’s transition from conceptual exploration to full-scale application, “It’s no longer just pie in the sky—AMCOM is making real efforts to move forward,” she said.



Hirschler described AMCOM’s four lines of effort for advancing the capability: expanding certified parts production, building organic manufacturing capacity, educating the workforce and refining Army-wide policy. These initiatives are already delivering tangible results. AMCOM has increased its additive manufacturing repository to more than 160 tools, fixtures and parts, while partnering with DEVCOM, academia and industry to accelerate testing and qualification of additional components.



Several recent successes were highlighted, including a field-printable $14 replacement for a $47,000 electronic control knob, and ongoing work to qualify titanium parts as future secondary sources of supply.



Hirschler stressed the need to empower engineers and specialists to think differently.



“We have to help people feel confident stepping outside the box—because that’s how we move faster and deliver solutions soldiers need,” Hirschler said.



Hirschler noted that Advanced Manufacturing is more than a technological advance; it is an operational advantage that strengthens supply chain resilience and responsiveness.



“This capability allows the Army to respond faster, reduce risk in the supply chain and ensure soldiers get what they need when they need it,” she said.



Across the Department of War, these efforts support a more agile, data-informed sustainment enterprise—one designed to meet the demands of future conflict with speed, precision and innovation.