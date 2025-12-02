AMCOM highlights Advanced Manufacturing initiatives at AMC Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lisa Hirschler, director of the Business Transformation Office for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, discusses AMCOM’s Advanced Manufacturing initiatives during the Army Materiel Command Advanced Manufacturing Summit at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 3, 2025. Hirschler highlighted partnerships, new production capabilities and recent successes such as field-printable replacement parts that strengthen Army readiness.