AMCOM highlights Advanced Manufacturing initiatives at AMC Summit

Lisa Hirschler, director of the Business Transformation Office for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, discusses AMCOM’s Advanced Manufacturing initiatives during the Army Materiel Command Advanced Manufacturing Summit at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 3, 2025. Hirschler highlighted partnerships, new production capabilities and recent successes such as field-printable replacement parts that strengthen Army readiness.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9428233
|VIRIN:
|251203-O-CT301-1980
|Resolution:
|5118x4125
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
