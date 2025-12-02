Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM highlights Advanced Manufacturing initiatives at AMC Summit

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Lisa Hirschler, director of the Business Transformation Office for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, discusses AMCOM’s Advanced Manufacturing initiatives during the Army Materiel Command Advanced Manufacturing Summit at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 3, 2025. Hirschler highlighted partnerships, new production capabilities and recent successes such as field-printable replacement parts that strengthen Army readiness.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:33
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    This work, AMCOM highlights Advanced Manufacturing initiatives at AMC Summit, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMCOM
    Business Transformation
    data-driven
    Digital Engineering
    Advance Manufacturing
    Sustainment

