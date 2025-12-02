US Army Corps of Engineers’ division builds foundation of operational strength in CENTCOM

DALLAS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the force behind the force, providing mission-critical infrastructure, force protection solutions, and sustainment capabilities that enable U.S. and allied forces to operate, fight, and win in some of the most extreme operational environments on earth. Through collaboration with U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Army service components, and international partners, USACE delivers agile, responsive engineering solutions that support warfighter readiness, enhance security, and strengthen strategic partnerships. “The Army Corps of Engineers delivers agile, responsive engineering solutions that support warfighter readiness, enhance security, and strengthen strategic partnerships,” said Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, commanding general of the Southwestern Division. “Working with U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, the joint forces’ service components, and regional partners, we are building the foundation of joint force strength.” Established in 1937 and headquartered in Dallas, the Southwestern Division oversees a wide-ranging civil works and military construction program. Walter said the division engages strategically, executes decisively, and evolves purposely to deliver the infrastructure and engineering solutions that safeguard communities, sustain readiness, and support U.S. forces at home and abroad. The division unites four stateside districts—the Fort Worth, Galveston, Little Rock, and Tulsa districts—and two overseas districts, the Middle East and the Expeditionary. This integrated enterprise powers our Nation’s water, navigation, energy, and disaster-response infrastructure while delivering expeditionary engineering in support of combatant commands. “This combined force gives us reach and resilience,” Walter said. “It allows us to bring the depth of our stateside civil works and military construction expertise together with forward-deployed expeditionary capability. That integration is what ensures we can deliver infrastructure that strengthens national power, sustains operational movement, and supports combatant commands across the globe. “The overseas districts directly support named operations across the region,” Walter said. “That includes Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria and Operation Spartan Shield across the Middle East, where persistent U.S. presence underpins deterrence and partnership. Our infrastructure, sustainment, and force-protection capabilities give commanders operational reach, expand maneuver options, and preserve a decisive advantage in complex and contested environments.” The division constructs secure, mission-ready facilities designed to withstand environmental and security threats. Projects range from hardened command centers and reinforced operations hubs to blast-resistant structures that protect service members, civilian personnel, and critical assets. “From contingency bases to secure refueling stations, and from hardened aircraft hangars to perimeter defenses, our engineers deliver the infrastructure that keeps missions moving in contested and austere environments,” Walter said. “These facilities are not temporary fixes — they are enduring capabilities that give our forces freedom of movement and the confidence to operate under pressure.” Power projection and logistics infrastructure are central to that mission. The Southwestern Division delivers logistics hubs, supply depots, ammunition storage, and resilient distribution networks that sustain mobility and endurance across the Central Command area of responsibility. Airfields, hardened hangars, and mobility corridors improve operational reach and ensure continuous aerial operations. “These facilities keep the joint force supplied, protected, and ready to maneuver in the face of evolving threats,” Walter said. “Logistics is the lifeline of any operation, and by building resilient hubs, secure ammunition storage, and distribution networks, we give commanders the ability to sustain campaigns, extend reach, and maintain tempo even in contested spaces.” “Training and readiness facilities are just as critical as operational ones,” Walter said. “Ranges, urban training complexes, and modern instruction centers give our units the ability to rehearse the fight before they step into it. These projects sharpen interoperability, build confidence across allied forces, and ensure units can deploy and execute with precision on short notice.” Partnerships expand the impact. Through foreign military sales and foreign military financing programs, the Southwestern Division helps allies and partners develop infrastructure that supports combined operations and long-term defense cooperation. These programs, funded by partner nations or supported through U.S. security assistance, allow the Army Corps to deliver construction that strengthens regional stability while reducing the need for U.S. forces alone to carry the burden. The approach also creates cost savings for American taxpayers by sharing investment across multiple nations. “Integrating with host-nation forces strengthens regional security and reduces reliance on U.S. forces alone,” Walter said. “It builds capacity that lasts and reinforces shared responsibility.” Force protection is built into projects across the portfolio. Engineers deliver entry control points, defensive barriers, blast-resistant facilities, and hardened infrastructure that increase installation security and safeguard people and equipment. “Every project is built around readiness, resilience, and mission continuity,” Walter said. The division’s work also underpins broader national objectives. By ensuring ports, airfields, energy systems, and logistics nodes remain operational through environmental extremes, projects preserve readiness across the force and help communities rebound after major storms. “The division’s work underpins national strength,” Walter said. “What we build enables the fighting and winning of our Nation’s wars, strengthens the infrastructure that drives economic power, and positions allies and partners to stand alongside U.S. forces. That dual impact makes this mission essential; every project carries weight on the battlefield and across the broader strategic landscape.” “Our mission is straightforward,” Walter said. “Deliver the infrastructure that positions combat power forward, fortifies effectiveness with hardened facilities, sustains joint operations in tough environments, strengthens allied capability, extends maneuver with contingency bases and logistics hubs, secures the supply chain, and hardens the overall posture. That is how we deliver when it matters most.”

