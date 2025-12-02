USACE Southwestern Division delivers global impact through six districts

DALLAS — Since 1937, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division has delivered the infrastructure that anchors security and resilience. Headquartered in Dallas, the division oversees major civil works and military construction programs that strengthen national infrastructure, drive regional economies, and enable U.S. forces to operate effectively at home and abroad. The Southwestern Division unites six districts – four in the United States and two overseas – into one enterprise with global reach. From managing reservoirs and ports that sustain commerce to building hardened facilities and logistics hubs that enable force projection, the division delivers vital solutions for some of the most complex engineering, design, and construction challenges. “One Division. Six Districts. Global Impact. That is who we are,” said Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, commanding general of the Southwestern Division. “Together we deliver the infrastructure that keeps waterways open, reduces disaster risk, strengthens military readiness, and builds partnerships at home and abroad. Our reach is broad, but our mission is clear – to deliver results where they matter most.” The Fort Worth District is one of the largest and most diverse in the Army Corps of Engineers. Its projects include managing reservoirs and flood-risk reduction structures across North Texas, providing critical water management and supporting the readiness of key Texas and Louisiana Army and Air Force installations. From large-scale military construction to long-term infrastructure stewardship, the district plays a pivotal role in regional security and resilience. Along the Gulf Coast, the Galveston District keeps major ports open and operational for commerce and defense. Its dredging and navigation projects sustain supply chains that connect America’s heartland to global markets while ensuring the military can rapidly project force through the region. Walter called it a mission that “delivers the infrastructure vital to economic strength, global trade, and the ability of our armed forces to respond when needed.” In Arkansas and southern Missouri, the Little Rock District manages a vital network of locks, dams, and hydropower facilities. These systems provide reliable water and energy while supporting navigation along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The district also enables U.S. military training and deployments through its infrastructure support. “It’s a hub where civil works and military readiness meet,” Walter said. The Tulsa District provides critical navigation and flood-risk-reduction infrastructure across Oklahoma and surrounding states. Its inland waterways, reservoirs, and levee systems strengthen regional supply chains and support commercial movement. The district’s civil works portfolio enhances resilience against extreme weather events that can disrupt national economic and military operations. The Southwestern Division’s global reach extends through two overseas districts. The Middle East District delivers the permanent infrastructure that anchors the U.S. military presence across the region. Its projects include command-and-control facilities, hardened airfields, secure logistics centers, hospitals, schools, and training complexes. These efforts enable U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command to project power, strengthen interoperability with allies, and sustain long-term defense cooperation. “The Middle East District provides the infrastructure that makes forward presence possible,” Walter said. “It builds the bases, airfields, and facilities that allow U.S. and allied forces to operate, train, and succeed together.” The Expeditionary District provides engineering solutions at the edge of operations. Its teams deploy into austere and contested environments to deliver contingency bases, secure supply hubs, protective barriers, and other rapid infrastructure essential to sustaining combat power. The district’s ability to integrate directly into CENTCOM and SOCOM missions ensures that U.S. and allied forces remain supported, mobile, and ready to maneuver in some of the harshest conditions on earth. “The Expeditionary District shows what it means to deliver under pressure,” Walter said. “Whether it is a forward operating base, a logistics hub, or protective infrastructure, they keep missions moving and warfighters in the fight.” The Southwestern Division’s six districts represent the breadth of the Army Corps of Engineers mission. From navigation and flood-risk reduction to hardened facilities and expeditionary support, the division combines stateside strength with overseas reach. “From keeping ports and waterways open to delivering infrastructure in support of CENTCOM and SOCOM, we provide the foundation for readiness, security, and resilience,” Walter said. “We do it by being ready, responsive, and resilient – delivering infrastructure and engineering solutions that endure.”

Date Posted: 12.08.2025
Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US