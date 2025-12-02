Push ceremony sets the OCD25 season in motion

Photo By Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey | Leadership from the U.S. Air Force, partnering nations and community members gathered...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey | Leadership from the U.S. Air Force, partnering nations and community members gathered for a traditional “push ceremony” that marks the official beginning of Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2025. The act was a symbolic opening for OCD, an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey) see less | View Image Page

Leadership from the U.S. Air Force, partnering nations and community members gathered for a traditional “push ceremony” that marks the official beginning of Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2025.



The event served as the symbolic opening for the 74th iteration of OCD, the Department of War’s longest-running humanitarian airlift mission. It began in 1952 after a U.S. Air Force B-29 crew flying near Guam spotted islanders waving from below and dropped supplies as an act of goodwill.



“Operation Christmas Drop delivers more than just supplies,” said Aren Palik, Vice President of the Federated States of Micronesia. “It delivers hope, connection and the reassurance that even across a vast ocean, we remain part of one family. It is an accomplishment that speaks to the steadfast commitment of the United States and its Pacific partners to care for our people and our communities.”



The ceremony concluded with Palik, Bruce Best, known at OCD as “Brother Bruce,” and U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, loading the first official bundle into the cargo bay of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, operating under the 374th Expeditionary Wing.



“These bundles supply 56,000 people across 59 islands each year, but I don’t think we can truly grasp that impact until we see the families wave and jump up and down in excitement as we fly by,” said McElhaney. “While this is an amazing humanitarian mission, it’s also an invaluable training event for participating air crews. This training and the work we do here matters and translates to our readiness.”



Throughout the remainder of OCD25, the U.S. Air Force and partnering nations will airdrop a total of 270 bundles filled with critical supplies to remote communities across the Pacific, delivering humanitarian assistance while simultaneously conducting valuable low-level flight, precision-airdrop, and logistical coordination training, skills that strengthen the ability to execute rapid global airlift missions across the Indo-Pacific region.



“The people of the Federated States of Micronesia extend our deepest gratitude,” said Palik. “Beyond the food, tools, fishing gear, school supplies and gifts, you deliver something far more valuable: the spirit of compassion that defines this Christmas season.”