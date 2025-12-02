127th Wing names 'Outstanding Airmen,' outlines new priorities

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich. – The Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing lauded its Outstanding Airmen of the Year, welcomed a new commander and saluted the more than 500 wing Airmen who deployed in 2025 during year-end ceremonies at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Dec. 7.
During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker was named the wing’s commander, replacing Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato, who moved to a position at National Guard Bureau headquarters near Washington, D.C. Voelker has been a member of the Michigan Air National Guard since commissioning as an officer in 2001. She has spent the bulk of her career as a member of the 127th Wing at Selfridge, starting as a C-130 Hercules pilot and later flying KC-135 Stratotankers, then moving into a progressive series of command positions.
During the ceremony, Voelker, joined by the wing’s command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Hedrick, named the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year. They are:
The honorees were selected from the approximately 1,500 Citizen-Airmen who make up the 127th Wing, one of the largest wings in the Air National Guard and one of only a small handful who have two flying missions. The 127th Wing currently flies the A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, along with the KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft. The wing will be transitioning to the F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft, to replace the A-10, beginning in 2028; and the KC-46 Pegasus tanker, to replace the KC-135, beginning in 2030.
In 2025, the 127th Wing supported two major deployments. Several of the wing’s KC-135s, aircrews and support personnel deployed overseas in June and returned in late October. A large contingent of the wing’s headquarters and support staff personnel are currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and will return in early spring. In addition, as in most years, several individual Airmen and small groups deployed throughout the year to fill mission needs at locations across the country and around the world. The wing’s final A-10 deployment, prior to the conversion to F-15EX, is slated for 2026.
“Whether at home station or forward deployed, our Michigan Airmen are making an impact for our Air Force and for our nation,” Voelker said.
During the ceremony, in her first formal address to the wing as commander, Voelker outlined her priorities for the years ahead: Readiness, Mission Next and Our Team.
The 127th Wing is among the largest and most complex wings in the Air National Guard and Voelker noted that it is the “flagship” organization for the Air National Guard.
