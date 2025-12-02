Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC 1889th Regional Support Group Passes the Guidon of Leadership

    BUTTE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of Montana’s 1889th Regional Support Group (RSG) Headquarters and Headquarters Company stood tall as they watched Captain Christopher German pass the company guidon on to Captain Sean Royce this weekend at the Silver Bow Readiness Center in Butte, Montana. The passing of the guidon ceremony is a symbolic way of showing the transfer of leadership from one commander to another. Captain German served as the 1889th Commander from 2023 and was recognized for his outstanding achievement with the Army Commendation Medal presented by Colonel Sean Hardy. Captain Royce will now keep the colors raised moving into the future as the Montana Army National Guard continues to transform for tomorrow’s needs.

    Story Courtesy of Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 14:02
    Story ID: 553291
    Location: BUTTE, MONTANA, US
    MTARNG
    1889th RSG

