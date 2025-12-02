Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Soldiers of Montana’s 1889th Regional Support Group (RSG) Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Soldiers of Montana’s 1889th Regional Support Group (RSG) Headquarters and Headquarters Company stood tall as they watched Captain Christopher German pass the company guidon on to Captain Sean Royce this weekend at the Silver Bow Readiness Center in Butte, Montana. The passing of the guidon ceremony is a symbolic way of showing the transfer of leadership from one commander to another. Captain German served as the 1889th Commander from 2023 and was recognized for his outstanding achievement with the Army Commendation Medal presented by Colonel Sean Hardy. Captain Royce will now keep the colors raised moving into the future as the Montana Army National Guard continues to transform for tomorrow’s needs. see less | View Image Page

HHC 1889th Regional Support Group Passes the Guidon of Leadership

Soldiers of Montana’s 1889th Regional Support Group (RSG) Headquarters and Headquarters Company stood tall as they watched Captain Christopher German pass the company guidon on to Captain Sean Royce this weekend at the Silver Bow Readiness Center in Butte, Montana. The passing of the guidon ceremony is a symbolic way of showing the transfer of leadership from one commander to another. Captain German served as the 1889th Commander from 2023 and was recognized for his outstanding achievement with the Army Commendation Medal presented by Colonel Sean Hardy. Captain Royce will now keep the colors raised moving into the future as the Montana Army National Guard continues to transform for tomorrow’s needs.



Story Courtesy of Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.