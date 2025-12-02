Chief Hangs Up the Uniform After Four Decades Your browser does not support the audio element.

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — After nearly four decades of service, Chief Master Sgt. Brian Anible, senior enlisted leader for the 188th Mission Support Group, is hanging up his uniform on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.



Anible’s Air Force story began in 1986, shortly after graduating high school. With college off the table and a desire to escape what he jokingly calls “the most boring town,” he looked for purpose and found it in the U.S. military.



“The military completely changed me for the better,” said Anible. “It gave me purpose, confidence, and opportunities to grow and strive later in life.”



After three years on active duty, Anible arrived at the 188th Wing, where the quiet base and tight-knit culture immediately resonated with him.



“I had gained a sense of family right away, especially in the weapons shop,” he said. “Knowing our unit was called the Flying Razorbacks was really exciting to me. I knew this was the place for me.”



One of the most defining turning points of his career came when the 188th lost its A-10 mission. Although he didn’t want to cross-train into another specialty, Anible was encouraged to apply for a vacant first sergeant position. This decision reshaped the trajectory of his career.



“Being a Shirt had a lot of challenges but also the most inward rewards,” he said. His 2016 deployment to Kuwait as a first sergeant remains one of the toughest and most fulfilling experiences of his service.



After he was selected as a chief master sergeant, he was asked to lead the Medical Group as a senior enlisted leader.



“I had no experience in the health care field, but I went in with an open mindset and was happily accepted,” he said. “They needed me to lead, and I needed the opportunity to prove I had what it took to effectively and cohesively lead a group I didn’t have experience with.”



Throughout his career, Anible credits commanders and senior enlisted leaders who shaped his development, including Col. Mark Anderson, Col. J.R. Dallas, Col. Tenise Gardner, and numerous first sergeants and command chiefs.



With their mentorship, his own leadership philosophy evolved as he progressed through the ranks.



“As an E-7 and E-8, I felt I needed to take a lot of initiative and make decisions myself,” he said. “When I made chief, I started empowering others to lead and make decisions. By leading from behind, I helped others grow as leaders and prepare for greater responsibility.”



As he steps into retirement, Anible leaves young Airmen with thoughtful guidance: “Strive to get better every day. Nothing is given. Earn what you want. Bring your best every time you put the uniform on. Live the core values, don’t dwell on problems, and help find solutions,” he said.



As the 188th Wing bids farewell to Chief Anible, his impact will continue to echo through the Airmen he mentored and the mission he supported with dedication and heart.



“It has been an honor,” he said. “This unit has been my family.”