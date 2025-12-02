Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Retires After Four Decades

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Col. Lionel D. Riley, the 188th Mission Support Group commander, presided over Chief Master Sgt. Brian Anible's retirement ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas on Dec. 6, 2026. Anible finished out his long career as the senior enlisted leader for the 188th Mission Support Group.

