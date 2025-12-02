Hill Air Force Base to celebrate Independence Day with statewide flyovers Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hill Air Force Base is proud to announce the continued tradition of its Airmen honoring local Independence Day celebrations with a series of F-35A Lightning II flyovers across Utah. This year marks the 37th year that the 419th Fighter Wing has led Team Hill in this tradition, connecting with communities through these high-visibility demonstrations of airpower on the Fourth of July.

This year, pilots from the Reserve 419th Fighter Wing are scheduled to fly the F-35 over multiple cities and towns, including Salt Lake City, Riverton, Vernal, Park City, and many more. The sorties will be generated by maintainers from the 388th Fighter Wing and airfield operators from the 75th Air Base Wing. These flyovers serve as a visible reminder of the enduring bond between Hill Air Force Base and the communities we live in and serve, as well as a tribute to the values of freedom, unity, and service.

Leading the flyover formation is Lt. Col. Justin Cleveland; alongside he has Maj. Daniel Huber, Maj. Justin Newman and Maj. Dustin Smail—together bringing over 8,000 combined flight hours in military aviation experience.

The flyovers are expected to take place between 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. local time on July 4th, 2024. As always, the flight paths and timing are subject to change due to weather or operational requirements. We encourage residents to enjoy the flyovers safely and respectfully, while following local guidance for public gatherings.

For more information on the 419th Fighter Wing and its mission, visit https://www.419fw.afrc.af.mil, and follow us on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/419fw for real-time updates on flyover schedules.

The 419th FW is made up of nearly 1,200 personnel. These “Citizen Airmen” serve part time in the military but are full- time members of the local community. Most live, work, and raise families in Northern Utah.

419th FW members regularly volunteer to deploy in support of contingency operations and humanitarian efforts around the world.

The 419th FW offers a diverse range of combat capabilities to include F-35 operations and maintenance, as well as full-spectrum mission support such as civil engineering, security forces, medical, aerial port, firefighting, supply, and transportation.

The 419th FW was the first Air Force Reserve unit to fly the F-35A Lightning II alongside the active-duty 388th FW at Hill AFB.