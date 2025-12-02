Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill Air Force Base to Celebrate Independence Day with Statewide Flyovers

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hill Air Force Base to Celebrate Independence Day with Statewide Flyovers

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    The 419th Fighter Wing is proud to host the following cities and their events with our annual Fourth of July Flyover. This year we will have 17 cities to cover. Cities are listed in order of times. Times are estimated and subject to change due to weather and operational requirements. (U.S. Air Force Graphics by Anthony Pham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 10:44
    Photo ID: 9424889
    VIRIN: 250630-F-ZV906-1004
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 925.32 KB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill Air Force Base to Celebrate Independence Day with Statewide Flyovers, by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hill Air Force Base to celebrate Independence Day with statewide flyovers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    419th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download