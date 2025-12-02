AFGSC Commander Visits F.E. Warren AFB

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, visited here on Dec. 3, 2025, to meet with Airmen sustaining the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile mission.

“The work done here is foundational to our nation’s defense,” Davis said. “Every alert, every security response, every maintenance action along with the underlying base-level support contributes directly to the credibility of our strategic deterrent.”

During his visit, Davis met with missileers, maintainers, security forces and support personnel to discuss readiness, modernization and the future of the ICBM enterprise. His tour included stops at the 37th Helicopter Squadron, security forces operating locations and installation support agencies, where he received updates on daily operations and heard firsthand from Airmen executing the 24/7 mission.

Davis also received updates on the Sentinel missile program, as he was briefed on modernization progress and preparations at F.E. Warren AFB for the transition from Minuteman III to the Air Force’s next-generation ICBM. The 90th Missile Wing is slated to be the first missile wing to field Sentinel, and Davis emphasized the significance of Mighty Ninety’s role in leading the enterprise through this historic modernization effort.

“Sentinel underpins our national security for decades to come,” Davis said. “The Mighty Ninety is leading the way as we prepare for the future.”

As the commander of AFGSC, Davis oversees more than 36,400 professionals operating two legs of the nation’s nuclear triad and providing long-range nuclear and conventional strike capabilities to combatant commanders.