SEASHOT expands joint combat training, advances SCEWR initiative

When it comes to training for Shaw’s F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots, the sky’s the limit.



Unfortunately, that sky is, in fact, limited.



“As weapons technology continues to develop, fighter pilots need to shoot and intercept adversaries from increasingly longer distances,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Vane, 20th Operations Support Squadron commander. “As a result, we are starting to outgrow our primary air combat training airspace off the S.C. coastline. Additionally, Shaw AFB is situated near one of the busiest air traffic corridors in the United States; There is physically no room for our airspace to grow.”



In 2022, the 20th Fighter Wing and partners throughout the Federal Aviation Administration, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Florida, and the South Carolina Air National Guard, among others, took the first steps at addressing this problem by creating the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range, which you can read about here.



SCEWR combined two air spaces - the primary air combat training airspace off the coastline, and the local bombing range, Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, said Vane. Together, both contain enough airspace to allow pilots to train against electronic warfare emitters and drop full-scale weapons at the bombing range, while also allowing for training against advanced air threats.



Though the SCEWR initiative made great steps towards solving the limited airspace problem, it didn’t come without its drawbacks. For one, the airspaces could only be combined during times of low traffic - namely, between 1 - 5 a.m. Because of this restriction, it made coordination difficult for joint partners to participate.



The desire to expand SCEWR, not only in size and frequency but also participation, is one of the main driving factors toward the creation of the SEASHOT exercise series.



“SEASHOT is the product of a year-long collaboration with Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Navy partners to connect 20th FW-owned airspace with adjacent Navy-owned airspace, roughly doubling the size of the airspace to 9,000 square miles,” said Vane.



SEASHOT takes its name from the two air traffic control agencies responsible for the airspace; The 20th FW, called “DOUBLESHOT,” and the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Area Control Surveillance Facility Jacksonville, called “SEALORD.”



“Our coordination with the 20th [OSS] began in the spring of 2024,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ryan Seligman, FACSFAC Jacksonville commanding officer. That coordination began with a meet and greet at Shaw between the teams, tailored towards learning the mission of the 20th FW, and understanding the nuances of the airspace and the intent behind SEASHOT. After all the details had been worked out, a Letter of Agreement was drafted and coordinated through the FAA and the U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations’ Directorate of Air Warfare, receiving final approval in September.



“Any opportunity we have to expand our coordination with other users and agencies enhances our air traffic controllers’ skills and proficiency,” said Seligman. “Our mission at FACSFAC Jacksonville is to provide preeminent control, coordination, and deconfliction services within our airspace and sea space to our nation’s military, government agencies, and civilian users. SEASHOT helps us fulfill our commitment to build a more lethal and effective Joint Force.”



For one week out of every quarter, utilization of the SEASHOT airspace will be vital to the development of not only 20th FW pilots but also those of other service branches, even allowing for joint integration with 5th-generation fighter aircraft - such as the F-35 Lightning II flown by U.S. Marine Corps pilots assigned to MCAS Beaufort.



“Integrating with the [U.S. Air Force] on this proposal makes the [U.S. Marine Corps] more lethal,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Elisha Keller, Marine Aviation Training System Site Beaufort officer in charge. “We only win with the direct support of our joint and coalition forces, and that integration continues to grow right here with the SEASHOT airspace.”



The first iteration of SEASHOT was put into play Oct. 7 - 9, allowing the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers” to practice escort and suppression of enemy air defense missions against advanced air threats.



“The recent use of SEASHOT airspace provided 18 Gambler pilots an opportunity to mission plan and live-fly challenging tactics against advanced threats we traditionally only encounter in simulated environments or during large scale exercises such as RED FLAG,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clancy Kimber, 77th FS commander. “Lessons learned from this experience have already paid dividends in increasing the knowledge and skills of 20th FW pilots, and further iterations are critical to sustaining mission preparedness for Shaw’s fighter pilots.”



SEASHOT is only one of many lines of effort taking shape beneath the SCEWR umbrella. Future routes planned include the creation of overland airspace for the 20th FW’s primary training range and the establishment of an electronic warfare range on the S.C. coastline.



“The results of our team’s efforts will prepare 20th FW pilots, and anyone who wants to train with us, for the future of air combat,” said Vane. “I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish with this incredible training asset in our backyard.”