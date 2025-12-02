Photo By Nathan Wilkes | Dr. Kelly Burke, a counterintelligence and insider threat analyst with the Defense...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Wilkes | Dr. Kelly Burke, a counterintelligence and insider threat analyst with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, second from right, is awarded the Civilian Service Achievement Medal by Garrison leadership during an award ceremony Dec. 4, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Kelly Burke Honored with Civilian Service Achievement Medal

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (December 4, 2025) — Dr. Kelly Burke, a counterintelligence and insider threat analyst with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, has been awarded the Civilian Service Achievement Medal for her exceptional performance and dedication in her role as the Counter Intelligence/Counter-Insider Threat Analyst for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.



“Dr. Burke’s contributions and leadership for the Garrison in Hawaii are nothing short of superb and we are grateful to have her on our team in support of the Soldiers, families and civilians here,” said Scott Carter, Director of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.



For the past 18 months, Dr. Burke played a pivotal role in resolving dozens of complex insider threat cases at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. Her proactive analysis of security reports, personnel records, and network activity helped identify critical patterns and indicators of potential threats, directly enhancing the safety and security of Army personnel stationed in Hawaii.



Working closely with Garrison leadership, and a variety of various directorates and teams within the Garrison, Dr. Burke provided expert guidance on investigative techniques, threat assessments, and mitigation strategies. This collaboration was instrumental in heading-off unauthorized access, safeguarding sensitive information, and maintaining operational readiness.



“Kelly’s efforts not only strengthened our insider threat detection and prevention capabilities at USAG Hawaii but also set an example for future cooperation with other Department of Defense installations, federal agencies, and local law enforcement in Hawaii,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, Commander U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.