    Dr. Kelly Burke Honored with Civilian Service Achievement Medal

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Dr. Kelly Burke, a counterintelligence and insider threat analyst with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, second from right, is awarded the Civilian Service Achievement Medal by Garrison leadership during an award ceremony Dec. 4, 2025.

