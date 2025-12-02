Dr. Kelly Burke, a counterintelligence and insider threat analyst with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, second from right, is awarded the Civilian Service Achievement Medal by Garrison leadership during an award ceremony Dec. 4, 2025.
12.04.2025
12.04.2025
|9422011
|251204-A-TO519-1020
|5592x3721
|2.21 MB
|HAWAII, US
|3
|0
Dr. Kelly Burke Honored with Civilian Service Achievement Medal
