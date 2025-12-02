DHN Central MTFs Recognized for Commitment to Patient Safety

Photo By Brandy Ostanik-Thornton | Maj. Angela Samosorn, Bassett Army Community Hospital primary care chief, assesses a...... read more read more Photo By Brandy Ostanik-Thornton | Maj. Angela Samosorn, Bassett Army Community Hospital primary care chief, assesses a simulated patient during a Medical Department Activity – Alaska mass casualty exercise August 28, 2025 in partnership with the Ft. Wainwright Medical Training Center. This readiness training event enabled 59 military and civilian personnel from different departments and specialties, such as medical, religious affairs, and patient administration to hone skills in their respective roles. Several scenarios during the MASCAL included canine casualty care, mental health crises, catastrophic casualty, burn management and evacuation management systems. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Defense Health Agency announced Nov. 13 that three military treatment facilities from Defense Health Network Central earned Leapfrog's Top Hospital recognition for fall 2025.



Bassett Army Community Hospital earned honors for a second year in a row, along with new honors for Osan Air Base's 51st Medical Group and Yokota Air Base's 374th Medical Group.



"Receiving the Leapfrog Top Hospital Award is a remarkable achievement and a testament to DHN Central MTFs’ unwavering commitment to patient safety and the exceptional quality of care you provide to our patients," said Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director of Defense Health Network Central. "This prestigious designation recognizes the outstanding performance in critical areas such as error prevention and superior outcomes, setting these MTFs apart as three of only 12 MTFs across the enterprise to receive the recognition in 2025.”



The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on healthcare quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections, as well as the safety and quality programs in place to prevent patient harm.



Leapfrog's Top Hospital award recognizes the highest-performing hospitals on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, identifying those with strong performance in patient safety and quality. Hospitals are recognized across four categories: general, teaching, rural, and children's hospitals, and must achieve an "A" grade in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade to be eligible. These hospitals demonstrate superior systems for preventing medication errors, higher quality maternity care, and lower infection rates, among other standards, according to the Leapfrog Group’s website.



Bassett Army Community Hospital

This honor marks Bassett's second consecutive year receiving the Top Hospital honor.



"Our team at Bassett Army Community Hospital not only strives to deliver safe, quality care, but we do it the right way – through teamwork, professionalism, and mutual support across sections," said Air Force Col. Benjamin Donham, Bassett Army Community Hospital commander.



"Being recognized for earning the Leapfrog Top Hospital for the second year in a row shows the commitment our team has to our community, beneficiaries, and each other."'



Osan Military Treatment Facility



"We are immensely proud that Osan Air Base Hospital is recognized as a Leapfrog Top Hospital. This prestigious designation is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our entire staff who worked diligently and collaboratively to meet and exceed the stringent national standards," said Air Force Col. Amanda L. Siangco, 51st Medical Group director.



"This achievement underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality and safest care to our patients and the community we serve."



Yokota Military Hospital

Yokota Military Treatment Facility also made the fall "honor roll."



"Yokota Air Base Hospital's prestigious selection as a Leapfrog Top Hospital belongs entirely to its remarkable team," said Air Force Col. Graham I. Warden, 474th Medical Group director. "It was their tireless hard work, seamless collaboration, and relentless pursuit of continuous improvement and the highest standards that made this national recognition possible."



Along with assessing patient safety measures, Leapfrog participation fosters transparency with patients and the public. Additionally, military hospitals can use the data to measure and compare their performance to other participating hospitals and healthcare systems, leading to continual process improvement.



“This recognition reflects your tireless efforts, represents the highest standards of excellence, and reflects positively on our entire Network, the Defense Health Agency, and the Military Health System. You are setting a phenomenal example for others to follow," Harrell concluded.