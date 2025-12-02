Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez | Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor, director of the Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez | Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor, director of the Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, District of Columbia National Guard, speaks to attendees at a ceremony formally promoting her to the rank on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 3, 2025. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing and managing the development, execution, and evaluation of joint staff programs and policies pertaining to the command, control, and operation of joint functions within the District of Columbia Army and District of Columbia Air National Guard. She manages readiness of joint defense programs to include the Civil Support Team, Homeland Response Force, State Partnership Program, Counter Drug Task Force, and Defense Support to Civil Authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reflects on Service, Promotion, and New Role

WASHINGTON — Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor has built a career defined by service, leadership, and resilience. Qualities she says she plans to now bring to her role as the Director of Joint Staff - Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ), District of Columbia National Guard. She says her recent promotion and new position are less about personal achievements and more about the people who shaped her career.

“Achieving the rank of Brigadier General is not just a personal milestone but a reflection of the incredible support I have received from mentors, peers, my teams and my family,” Brig. Gen. Taylor said. “Leadership is about being part of something bigger than yourself, and this promotion is a reminder of the importance of teamwork and collaboration.”

During Brig. Gen. Taylor’s official promotion ceremony, held in a packed Hangar 16 at Joint Base Andrews — attended by junior and senior leaders and civilians — she expanded on that message.

“I owe this achievement to the remarkable men and women of the D.C. National Guard and the Joint Force who serve this nation with unwavering commitment, integrity, and dedication of service that inspire me every day. Gen. Colin Powell once said, ‘the important thing you can do in life is to be of service to others.’ This isn’t just a call to action but it’s a constant reminder of the purpose that drives us as service members, she told attendees. “Our work isn’t just about us. It’s about the individuals we serve, the communities we protect, and the nation we defend. Service is both a duty and a privilege. And it is what brings meaning to every sacrifice and every triumph.”

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard praised the new director of the joint staff, highlighting her operational experience and her growth as a leader.

“Brig Gen Taylor is the right person at the right time for the DCNG. She brings a wealth of experience from all levels. This gives her insights and relationships built over years of service.”

He went on to say that Gen. Taylor’s progression reflects the value of broad, challenging assignments in shaping strong leaders.

“She is an example of how leader development is more than Professional Military Education. A wide range of experiences that challenge junior leaders provides a strong foundation which sets you apart from others,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Taylor assumed her new role in October, taking responsibility for overseeing joint programs that include the 33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction - Civil Support Team (WMD-CST), the Homeland Response Force, the State Partnership Program (SPP), the Counterdrug Task Force and Defense Support to Civil Authorities. She now serves as the senior advisor to the Commanding General helping synchronize operations across the District’s Army and Air National Guard components.

“We are a warfighting organization,” Brig. Gen. Taylor said. “Our fundamental duty is to uphold the Constitution and ensure the safety and security of the American people. Professionalism, purpose, communication, accountability and precision are our guiding principles.”

Her path to military service began long before she joined the U.S. Air Force. Her great grandfather, a World War II marksman with the 28th Infantry Battalion, was killed during that the war but left behind a legacy that influenced her throughout her life.

“Although I never met him, his dedication to duty and commitment to our country have left an indelible mark on our family,” Brig. Gen. Taylor said. “Joining the Air Force was my way of honoring that legacy.”

Since 2004, Brig. Gen. Taylor’s career has included command at the flight, squadron and group levels, senior positions in the Pentagon and service in the National Military Command Center. She previously served as Deputy Wing Commander of the 113th Wing at Joint Base Andrews, where she helped oversee fighter and special air mission units responsible for national defense and worldwide transport of senior United States leaders.

Those assignments, she said, shaped both her strategic mindset and her approach to leading others.

“My experiences emphasized the importance of strategic thinking, building relationships and ensuring alignment across all instruments of national power,” Brig. Gen. Taylor said. “Leadership is not just about making decisions. It is about creating an environment where your team can thrive, take initiative and grow.”

As Director of the Joint Staff - JFHQ, DCNG, Brig. Gen. Taylor said her immediate focus is ensuring readiness across the District’s joint defense programs while strengthening cooperation between state, federal and interagency partners.

“Effective communication and collaboration are key to achieving operational success, especially in high stakes scenarios like homeland defense and disaster response,” Brig. Gen. Taylor said.

That includes enhancing the readiness of specialized units such as the 33rd WMD-CST and the Homeland Response Force and reinforcing the Guard’s ties with local and federal agencies.

“I am committed to maintaining operational flexibility and positioning our joint staff to meet the full spectrum of challenges we face as a nation,” Brig. Gen. Taylor said.

Reflecting on the moments that shaped her career, Brig. Gen. Taylor said the most important lesson has remained constant: take care of your people.

“When you invest in your people’s wellbeing and growth, they will perform at their best,” Brig. Gen. Taylor said. “A leader is only as strong as their team.”

She also encourages young service members to understand how their role fits into the broader national security picture. “It is critical to see the big picture and understand how your role contributes to the mission,” Brig. Gen. Taylor said.

“Balancing short term objectives with long term vision is key to developing future leaders who are ready to face the complexities of modern warfare.”

Brig. Gen. Taylor said navigating the demands of military service while managing family life has required intentionality and communication.

“Open communication with both my family and my team has been essential,” she said. “Flexibility is crucial and being strategic about how and when you allocate your time can make all the difference.”

As she looks ahead, Brig. Gen. Taylor said she hopes her long-term impact will be measured by the leaders she helped develop.

“My focus has always been on servant leadership, ensuring that those I lead have the tools, resources and support they need to succeed,” Brig. Gen. Taylor explained. “By empowering the next generation, we ensure the Joint Force remains mission ready and prepared for the challenges ahead.”