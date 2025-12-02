Air Force Marathon Thrives on Spirit of Support and Community

On Sept. 20, more than 7,600 participants from all 50 states and 11 countries took part in the 29th annual https://www.usafmarathon.com/.

Support and encouragement echoed across every mile with volunteers ready to help runners tackle the hills, paths and roads. Col. Marietta E. Sanders, commander of the 88th Mission Support Group, which oversees the Air Force Marathon, said the event relies heavily on the support of the community and volunteers.

"More than 1,200 people are serving in various roles this year, including some who have been involved since the first race 29 years ago,” Sanders said. She emphasized that the marathon could not happen without their dedication.

Volunteers are the backbone of marathon weekend. They hand out water, gels and bibs at the Health & Fitness Expo, provide snacks at the finish line, and set up and tear down course equipment. On the course, they’re just as vital — offering smiles, encouragement and cheers that help push runners to their next step or mile.

Runners traversed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base during the 10K, half marathon and full marathon. Only participants in the full marathon and wheeled division experienced the “FlyZone” in the neighboring community of Fairborn, Ohio, an area often called one of the most memorable parts of the race.

“The spectator zone in Fairborn really pulled me through and helped me,” said Kayla Brown, women’s full marathon champion. “That’s where I kind of kicked it into a new gear.”

Men’s full marathon champion Zach Kreft echoed her words, “The crowd was great – especially the https://www.fairbornflyzone.com/. It was pretty awesome going through there. Just the energy was electric. It helped me push through some of those middle miles.”

The support the marathon receives from neighboring communities is a testament to the strong partnerships Wright-Patt has formed over the years with civic leaders across the region.

Whether from volunteers, community members, or family and friends lining the streets and the finish line, participants in the 2025 United States Air Force Marathon found encouragement at every mile.