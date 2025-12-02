Jackson hosts homestyle Thanksgiving meals

Photo By Robert Timmons | Soldiers assigned to the 369th Adjutant General Battalion fix their Thanksgiving meals...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Soldiers assigned to the 369th Adjutant General Battalion fix their Thanksgiving meals at the Cpl. Samuel Frederick Pearson Dining Facility at Fort Jackson, Nov. 26. Fort Jackson served the traditional Thanksgiving meals to troops Nov. 26-27. see less | View Image Page

It was the first time for a Thanksgiving meal away from home some of the roughly 13,000 Soldiers on Fort Jackson who were served a special meal, Nov. 26-27.



“This is a lot for most of these trainees,” said Post Command Sgt. Maj. William Shoaf at the Cpl. Samuel Frederick Pearson Dining Facility, Nov. 26. “It’s the first time they have been away from home during the holiday season. So, this is an opportunity for them to, kind of, feel that tradition of Thanksgiving while they are training.”



Shoaf was one of those Soldiers who didn’t have Thanksgiving at home for a long time.



“I’m from South Carolina,” he said, “and in 28 years, this is the first time that I’ll be home for Thanksgiving holidays with my family.”



According to a memo signed by Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, and Shoaf, the holiday “reminds us of the importance of community, solidarity, and thankfulness for the blessings in our lives.”

Trainees and Soldiers across post, and around the world, are served a special hearty meal from their commanders and leaders during the holiday.



“It was great seeing those faces we see every day, but to see them serving us with a smile on their faces,” said Pvt. Madison Colvin, a Soldier in Company B, 369th Adjutant General Battalion.



“I miss my mom, and I miss my friends back home,” said Pfc. Ayush Myneni. “I like to consider Company B, 369th Adjutant General Battalion my new family right now. Obviously, I couldn’t have asked for anyone better (to have Thanksgiving dinner with). I’ve spent so many countless hours with everybody here…”



Myneni was away from home, but he also found one at Fort Jackson.



“What makes a home is someplace where you can connect with the people there,” he added. “You share feelings, emotions and memories, so I think that’s what kind of made this place a home for me.”



The troops said they enjoyed the meals.



“It was probably one of the best meals I’ve had so far (in training),” said Pvt. Christopher Gilbert, with Company B, 369th. “I had chicken, mashed potatoes, yams, peanut M&Ms and apple juice. It was just a great balanced lunch for me.”



Fort Jackson dining facilities served 2,832 lbs. of steamship round, 2,420 lbs. of ham, 3.300 lbs. of turkey, 600 lbs. of salmon, 740 lbs. of shrimp and numerous cakes, pies, desserts and salads.